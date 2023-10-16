New carryout to open in Dayton historic district: ‘We want to be that spot’

The Local 937, a carryout featuring a quick-service sandwich shop, snacks, wine and beer, is expected to open at the end of October in St. Anne’s Hill Historic District.

Customers can expect a variety of snacks in addition to charcuterie boxes, hot or cold sandwiches, deviled eggs, cupcakes from Eat The Rich and much more.

“We want to be that spot,” said owner Rachel Gannon.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The property Gannon has transformed was constructed likely in the 1860s and served for decades as a grocery store and market. It also served as a laundromat, ice cream shop, a magic and costume rental shop, and, more recently, an antiques and collectibles store.

Gannon knew from the beginning she wanted to bring a convenience store to the district. After talking with people in the neighborhood, the sandwich shop aspect was added.

Sandwiches already on the menu include a Cuban, Reuben, Turkey Reuben, Chopped Italian Wrap, Chopped Club Wrap, Greek and Veggie. The two chopped sandwiches stem from the grinder sandwich that was popular on TikTok. Gannon said they are also working on a vegan sandwich option.

In addition to the carryout, a hair salon will be housed in the upstairs portion of the property. Salon on the Hill has five booths available for weekly rental ranging from $150 to $200.

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

Gannon is a realtor and real estate investor with an office near the store on E. Fifth Street. She has never owned a carryout or hair salon before, but she said once she gets an idea, she rolls with it.

“I’ll try anything twice and I will figure it out as I go,” Gannon said.

Her passion for opening a business in St. Anne’s Hill comes from her love of the neighborhood. She hopes The Local 937 can be a one-stop shop for those who enjoy entertaining guests.

The Local 937, which is in search of local vendors, is likely to be open Thursday through Monday with hours of operation from 10 or 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Gannon’s daughter, Kira McKiernan, will serve as store manager.

The carryout is located at 1501 E. Fifth St. in Dayton. For more information and updates, visit the store’s Facebook page.