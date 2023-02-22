New chapter could begin for former Oregon District bar space

The space has sat empty for nearly a year after the former bar owners of Tumbleweed Connection said they had been locked out of the establishment on social media. The bar was a fixture in the Oregon District for over 40 years.

This news comes after one of Dayton’s most active developers said they are poised to take steps into the city’s Oregon District.

Woodard Development purchased a building with a number of addresses in the 500 block of East Fifth, including 513, 515, 517-523 E. Fifth, as well as the building nearby at 601-613 E. Fifth, both in the Oregon District.

Woodard Development also purchased property at 411 to 505 S. Jefferson St., known as the former United Business Service building.

Jason Woodard, principal of Woodard Development, said there will be “no major changes” when asked about his plans for the Oregon District sites.

Staff Writer Thomas Gnau contributed to this report.