New chapter could begin for former Oregon District bar space

Something new could be coming soon to the former space of Tumbleweed Connection in Dayton’s Oregon District.
Denver Williams, a zoning specialist with the city of Dayton, confirmed a building permit is currently under review by the city’s building division for plans to re-establish occupancy of 454 E. Fifth St. as a bar.
According to the commercial building permit, the applicant, Austin Smith (Mandj Inc.), desires to reestablish occupancy of the two-story building.
In the project description of the permit, it says the kitchen will not be used and there will be no construction. The name of the project is Next Door Bar.
The space has sat empty for nearly a year after the former bar owners of Tumbleweed Connection said they had been locked out of the establishment on social media. The bar was a fixture in the Oregon District for over 40 years.
This news comes after one of Dayton’s most active developers said they are poised to take steps into the city’s Oregon District.
Woodard Development purchased a building with a number of addresses in the 500 block of East Fifth, including 513, 515, 517-523 E. Fifth, as well as the building nearby at 601-613 E. Fifth, both in the Oregon District.
Woodard Development also purchased property at 411 to 505 S. Jefferson St., known as the former United Business Service building.
Jason Woodard, principal of Woodard Development, said there will be “no major changes” when asked about his plans for the Oregon District sites.
Staff Writer Thomas Gnau contributed to this report.
