New dessert shop featuring cobbler expected to open in July: ‘Everything felt like home’

A new dessert shop specializing in old fashioned cobblers, cinnamon rolls and banana puddings is expected to open mid-July in West Chester.
The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first location in the region in the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center at 7736 Dudley Drive.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Deneen Glenn, the franchise owner of the West Chester location, told Dayton.com the company began offering franchise opportunities about nine months ago.
“After learning about this amazing dessert shop’s offerings and doing my homework, the thought of bringing a dessert shop like this to the greater Cincinnati area consumed my mind in the most amazing way,” Glenn said. “There was no retailer to serve the kind of products The Peach Cobbler Factory serves.”
She said that after meeting with franchise owner and CEO, Greg George, and tasting the products, “everything felt like home.”
The Peach Cobbler Factory offers 12 different flavors of cobbler including peach, honey apple, cherry, blackberry and strawberry. They also have five different flavors of banana pudding, three types of cinnamon rolls, peachy tea and cold brewed coffee. Glenn said customer favorites include the peach cobbler with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, the OG (original) and red velvet banana puddings and the cinnamon peach praline cobbler stuffed cinnamon roll.
Credit: Submitted Photo
The West Chester location is expected to open mid-July, but Glenn said they are at the mercy of their suppliers and contractors who are playing catch up due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Progress is definitely being made and we are excited to bring this amazing dessert shop to the Greater Cincinnati area,” Glenn said.
The Peach Cobbler Factory is a Nashville-based company that was started in 2013. The company has locations in Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.
For more information, visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com.
