New food truck open in Fairborn

The Director’s Cut Food Truck is now serving wraps outside of the Fairborn Phoenix at 34 S. Broad St.

The food truck “started as a dream of mine right out of school,” said Jonathan Gum, who owns it with his dad, Michael, and longtime friend Chris Morse. “We were going to do a sandwich shop, but nothing worked out to get that to happen, so we started a cooking school called Gumball Alley.”

Gumball Alley opened in Oct. 2019, but was short lived due to the coronavirus pandemic. At that point, Gum pivoted by making take home meals and eventually turned it into a catering business.

Prior to going out on his own, Gum graduated in 2006 from Sinclair Community College’s Culinary Arts program and worked at various restaurants throughout the Dayton area including the Dayton Racquet Club and the Wellington Grill in Beavercreek. He also worked as an executive chef at Kroger for six years and with Phat & Rich DYT.

“I’ve helped a lot of people get to where they are, so I guess it’s my turn,” Gum said.

In addition to being available for anyone attending events at the Fairborn Phoenix, the Director’s Cut Food Truck is also open to the public. This month Gum is planning to coordinate operating hours with the many events scheduled at the theater. In November, the food truck will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, weather permitting.

Since opening in early September, customer favorites include the Cuban Wrap and the Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap. The food truck also has homemade pasta salad and will soon serve soups. Desserts are available from Gracie’s Cake Creations and the CheezCake Lab.

The Fairborn Phoenix is a nonprofit with a mission to breathe life into the Fairborn theater. Upcoming events presented by the theater include The Dayton Phish After Party on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, The Mystery Machine Party on Friday, Oct. 13 and Bipolar Opposites on Saturday, Oct. 14.

For more information and updates about the Director’s Cut Food Truck, visit its Facebook page. More details about the Fairborn Phoenix can be found at www.fairbornphoenix.com or theater’s Facebook page.