NEW: Fraze adds iconic acts from the ‘90′s, community events to Kettering lineup

I Love the 90′s Tour, a lineup of iconic ‘90′s artists, will be held Saturday, June 10. The roster includes Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Treach of Naughty by Nature, Kid N Play, All-4-One, 2 Live Crew, DJ Kool, and Color Me Badd. Audiences can expect to hear chart-topping hits like “Every Morning,” “Fly,” “I Swear” “So Much In Love,” “I Wanna Sex You Up,” “I Adore Mi Amor,” “Feel Me Flow,” “Ain’t Going To Hurt Nobody,” “Let Me Clear My Throat” and many more.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Cost: $75.50 - Plaza & Orchestra; $45 - Lawn & Terrace. Ticket prices increase $5 day of show.