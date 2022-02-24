New gourmet dessert, wine and cupcake café opens in downtown Dayton

Caption Me’ Yanna Berry Co. held its ribbon-cutting celebration on Feb. 22 at 2:22 p.m. alongside members of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, including DDP President, Sandy Gudorf. The bakery and wine café opened in the shadow of the Victoria Theatre, at 15 E. First St. on the ground floor of the Biltmore Towers. PHOTO: Sarah Franks Credit: Staff Credit: Staff Caption Me’ Yanna Berry Co. held its ribbon-cutting celebration on Feb. 22 at 2:22 p.m. alongside members of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, including DDP President, Sandy Gudorf. The bakery and wine café opened in the shadow of the Victoria Theatre, at 15 E. First St. on the ground floor of the Biltmore Towers. PHOTO: Sarah Franks Credit: Staff Credit: Staff

“The wait is finally over,” Wilson said to her followers on the Me’ Yanna Berry Co. Facebook page. “Chasing this dream has required immeasurable faith, countless prayers and rivers of tears that have watered these seeds to grow... My best friend and I lost our siblings and we decided to name the dessert café after them to honor their lives and to build a legacy they will both be proud of.”

Me’ Yanna offers cupcakes, an assortment of desserts and the cafe’s own line of wine called “Brown Sugar Legacy Wine.” They also provide non-food items like gourmet cigars, prayer candles, crystals, incense and more.

“When we have unique destinations like this, like a dessert bar, it just adds more interest to our downtown,” Gudorf said. “As workers come back and more and more residents, you know, are moving downtown, it’s these kinds of specialty stores, restaurants, that really add to the vibrancy of our downtown.”

Hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and closed Sunday through Tuesday.

