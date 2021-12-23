New program offers $5 tickets for opera, ballet and philharmonic shows

A new program has been established for members of the public to purchase seats for $5 per ticket to Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic shows.
In partnership with AES Ohio, the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has launched The Arts Are for Everyone, a new initiative aimed to make performances more financially accessible.
Credit: www.andysnow.com
“One of my main objectives at the DPAA will be to align our organization behind a single purpose and a shared goal: to help people fall in love with ballet, opera and symphonic music,” said Patrick J. Nugent, DPAA president and CEO, in a release. “I believe that the arts are for everyone, and the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has the capacity to make these art forms widely accessible.”
A range of $5 tickets are now on sale for every DPAA performance on a first-come, first-served basis. They can be purchased online or at the box office.
“In the past, price has been a barrier to some customers who want to experience the opera, ballet or philharmonic,” Nugent added. “They may be willing to purchase a ticket and enjoy something new if the price to attend is lower.”
“The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance is part of the fabric that makes the Miami Valley a special place, drawing people of all ages to enjoy outstanding opera, ballet and philharmonic performances,” said Holly Wiggins, AES Ohio director of community and corporate social responsibility, in a release. “The Arts Are for Everyone program opens the door for new families, young and old, to explore what DPAA has to offer at an affordable cost. AES Ohio is pleased to be a partner in sharing this unique opportunity.”
For more information, visit daytonperformingarts.org/artsforeveryone.
