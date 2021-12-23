New program offers $5 tickets for opera, ballet and philharmonic shows

“One of my main objectives at the DPAA will be to align our organization behind a single purpose and a shared goal: to help people fall in love with ballet, opera and symphonic music,” said Patrick J. Nugent, DPAA president and CEO, in a release. “I believe that the arts are for everyone, and the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has the capacity to make these art forms widely accessible.”

A range of $5 tickets are now on sale for every DPAA performance on a first-come, first-served basis. They can be purchased online or at the box office.