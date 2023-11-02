New restaurant with cocktails, wine, small plates opens in Centerville

Uptown Centerville’s newest restaurant, Meridien, is now open at 28 West Franklin St. in the former spot of Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill.

Meridien will feature cocktails, wine and small plates inspired by different experiences and cuisines from all around the world.

Owners Rhonda and Matt Hiatt of Centerville have been fortunate to travel internationally. They wanted to open a restaurant with an “upscale cocktail, really nice glass of wine, charcuterie-board plate” essence. Rather than “a bar experience,” of which there are many in the region, Rhonda said they want Meridien to be “a place where community and culture can kind of intersect.”

“We want to make sure that every time you come in, it’d be a little bit different, kind of like when you travel somewhere that you might have been before or you’ve never been before,” she explained. “There’s always a bit of discovery and exploration and just a really fun time where you can socialize with friends, meet new people and really relax and enjoy yourself.”

Chef Adrian Madrigal, originally from Costa Rica, studied at Le Cordon Bleu in France. He has created a menu that pairs well with their wine offerings. From a Margherita Flatbread to Pistachio Crusted Sea Scallops, Herbed Ricotta Shells, and sweet-potato based Hummus, the tapas style restaurant has a lot to offer.

I enjoyed the Artisan Flatbread featuring a thin and crispy crust with herbs, ricotta, white sauce, Brussel sprouts and bacon. The flatbread was finished with a balsamic vinegar that complimented the other ingredients.

Madrigal plans to change the menu every month to two months.

“I like it because it’s not the same thing where you can find it everywhere,” Madrigal said. “It’s going to be fun.”

Another unique menu item is the French Fly Flight that pairs well with the Champagne Flight. Meridien plans to have brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

The restaurant is named Meridien — the French spelling of meridian — “because it’s about connecting the different aspects of the world. The meridians are ... the rings around the world, so we’re kind of using the tagline of ‘inspired by rounds around the world.’”

Meridien is accepting a limited amount of reservations. Open seating of 50+ is also available at the bar.

During its grand opening week, Meridien is open 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The main entrance to the establishment is in the back of the building. Those that have difficulty with stairs can enter from the front but should see the hostess at the back for seating.

In addition, Centerville native Erica Arndts has completed a mural on the side of the building capturing the history of the city — focusing on the past and present. The mural features Stubbs Park, historical icon Ida A. Weller, the Americana Festival and flowers from the city’s tree.

For more information or to make reservations, visit www.meridienuptown.com or lounge’s Facebook or Instagram pages.