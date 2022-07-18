New Starbucks opens in Schuster Center

A new Starbucks location has opened its doors in downtown Dayton inside the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets.
Kailey Yeakley, social media and communications manager for Dayton Live, confirmed the coffee shop is in its soft opening stage. Grand opening details will be announced at a later date.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
The coffee shop is located in part of the space formerly occupied by Citilites Restaurant & Bar. Citilites closed at the beginning of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic primarily due to a “much-needed makeover” and to notably address lagging sales, Dayton Live previously said.
“In regards to the additional space, we are looking at ways to utilize this area and look forward to that project in the future,” Yeakley said.
Dayton Live will operate the coffee shop 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Yeakley said on nights they have a show at the Schuster Center, Starbucks will be open through the beginning of the production. The national tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” will perform in the Mead Theatre Aug. 2-7.
For more information about Dayton Live, visit www.daytonlive.org.
About the Author