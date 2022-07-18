dayton logo
X

New Starbucks opens in Schuster Center

Combined ShapeCaption
A new Starbucks location has opened its doors in downtown Dayton inside the Schuster Center.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A new Starbucks location has opened its doors in downtown Dayton inside the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets.

Kailey Yeakley, social media and communications manager for Dayton Live, confirmed the coffee shop is in its soft opening stage. Grand opening details will be announced at a later date.

Combined ShapeCaption
A new Starbucks location has opened its doors in downtown Dayton inside the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center Wintergarden on West Second Street.

Credit: Submitted Photo

A new Starbucks location has opened its doors in downtown Dayton inside the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center Wintergarden on West Second Street.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
A new Starbucks location has opened its doors in downtown Dayton inside the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center Wintergarden on West Second Street.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

The coffee shop is located in part of the space formerly occupied by Citilites Restaurant & Bar. Citilites closed at the beginning of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic primarily due to a “much-needed makeover” and to notably address lagging sales, Dayton Live previously said.

“In regards to the additional space, we are looking at ways to utilize this area and look forward to that project in the future,” Yeakley said.

ExploreEl Meson to celebrate 44th anniversary with dishes from each generation

Dayton Live will operate the coffee shop 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Yeakley said on nights they have a show at the Schuster Center, Starbucks will be open through the beginning of the production. The national tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” will perform in the Mead Theatre Aug. 2-7.

For more information about Dayton Live, visit www.daytonlive.org.

ExploreCommunity Gems recognized for service to others: ‘It’s important to tell those stories’

In Other News
1
Depression-era drama ‘Every Livin’ Soul’ wins Dayton Playhouse...
2
El Meson to celebrate 44th anniversary with dishes from each generation
3
Elevation Worship Summer Tour coming to Nutter Center next month
4
Graeter’s Ice Cream scooping fourth bonus flavor of the summer
5
Boney James, performing Thursday at the Rose, thrives online, and off

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top