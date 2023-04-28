Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton to host reflective Mother’s Day Tea

“The Mother’s Day Tea is an opportunity for those who are grieving to remember and honor their mothers,” cited an Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton news release. “While a single event cannot heal the pain, the tea will provide opportunities to share with others who are experiencing the same loss. It also will provide participants with helpful information on how to cope with the grief the holiday brings.”

The Mother’s Day Tea will be held at noon on Thursday, May 11 in the Community Room at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave.