Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton to host reflective Mother’s Day Tea

By Natalie Jones
51 minutes ago

A Mother’s Day Tea at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton is offering grief support to those who have lost their mothers ahead of the holiday.

“The Mother’s Day Tea is an opportunity for those who are grieving to remember and honor their mothers,” cited an Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton news release. “While a single event cannot heal the pain, the tea will provide opportunities to share with others who are experiencing the same loss. It also will provide participants with helpful information on how to cope with the grief the holiday brings.”

The Mother’s Day Tea will be held at noon on Thursday, May 11 in the Community Room at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave.

“For those who have lost their mothers, Mother’s Day can be a very difficult holiday,” the release aded.

Attendees will be able to honor their mothers by sharing memories but doing so is not a requirement.

The event is organized by Pathways of Hope Grief Counseling Center at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Reservations are required.

For more information or to register, call Pathways of Hope at 937-258-4991 by Friday, May 5.

