Old North Dayton restaurant to host Fat Tuesday buffet

He said his favorite part of living in New Orleans was neighborhood support.

“When I grew up there it really was a village,” he recalled. “I could be blocks away and if I was misbehaving, my mom would hear about it before I got home. We knew all our neighbors and all watched out for each other. It was a melting pot with people from all kinds of backgrounds.”

Peterson has been a chef at Amber Rose for 15 years. The Fat Tuesday buffet will be the restaurant’s fourth New Orleans-inspired event.

He encouraged guests to not be scared to try new things. Peterson said not all Cajun and Creole food is spicy.

The buffet includes gumbo, muffuletta dip, red beans and rice, hushpuppies, shrimp and grits, crawfish etouffee, king cake and much more.

Reservations are required for this event. Tickets are $25 and includes a drink ticket. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page. To purchase tickets, click here.

The Amber Rose is located at 1400 Valley St., Dayton.