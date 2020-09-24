On-demand lawn care, snow removal app launches in Dayton

Dayton is the third Ohio city to launch GreenPal, following Columbus and Cincinnati. It joins the growing list of cities across the country, including Chicago, Tampa, Atlanta, San Jose and more.

To keep the lights on, GreenPal takes 5% of the transaction from vendors. Homeowners will not see any additional fees when receiving their quote from the local professional, Caballero said. In return for the payout, vendors benefit from more than exposure to customers via GreenPal.

“That’s kind of where we differentiate ourselves from other kinds of platforms like ours is, we’re the first true operating system for landscaping professionals,” Caballero said. “Not only do we handle their demand creation, we handle their scheduling, their route optimization, payment processing — we handle all that for the landscaping professional. He (just) gets up, sees what he has to do for the day.”

Local vendors joining the app must pass a screening process, including submitting photos of previous work. At the end of the GreenPal process, customers then rate the job of the professional on the app, which can be helpful for the next customer needing services.

A Dayton-specific site has been created for residents to search and order lawncare and snow removal services. People can browse and get a free quote at https://www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-dayton-oh.