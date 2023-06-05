Oregon District 8/4 Memorial semifinalists: Give us your feedback

Designs from five artist teams are semifinalists for the 8/4 Memorial in tribute to the victims of the Oregon District tragedy that occurred August 4, 2019.
The five semifinalists were selected by a local panel of jurors after 39 artist teams submitted RFQs in a national call for entries in late 2022. The same panel of jurors will select a final design by Aug. 4.
The completed memorial will be located in the plaza adjacent to the Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St.
Here’s a review of the finalists:
The Seed of Life
Team Members: Terry Welker, Jes McMillan, Sierra Leone and James Pate
» Read more about The Seed of Life
Team DCD
Team Members: Amy Deal, Landon Crowell and James Dinh
» Read more about the Team DCD
LOVE
Team Members: Jon Barlow Hudson and Roger Beal
RE:Site: Shane Albritton and Norman Lee
» Read more about the Shane Albritton and Norman Lee design
Bearing Witness
Team Members: Stephen Canneto, Judith Spater, Tyler Rogan, and Mike and Mark Ruetschle
» Read more about Bearing Witness