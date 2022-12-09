Oregon District restaurant to host holiday wine tasting with specialists

The tasting will feature 18 different wines chosen by Salar’s Beverage Director, Jackson Wolph, and the Wine Trends team, a press release from Salar Restaurant and Lounge said.

Guests will be able to learn more about each wine including its region of origin, pairing properties and more from the Wine Trends team. The team includes: Kara York, sales professional; Michael Robbins, regional manager for Dayton and Cincinnati; and Ernest Brown, GM and certified wine specialist.