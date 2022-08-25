Owner of Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine describes 2nd Street Market as ‘second home’ as she prepares to retire

She recalled her life starting very slowly here because she didn’t know anyone. Once she made friends in Tipp City, where she lived at the time, she was encouraged to start baking and sharing her cookies and cakes with others.

This came after about 20 years of being a journalist back at home, covering an array of topics from politics to education. Kaurin said when she was a journalist, she enjoyed collecting recipes and menus from area restaurants and talking with the chefs.

Kaurin turned her hobby into a business by selling her cookies and baklava at a farmers market in Miami County. She said that’s when someone told her about the Dayton market in The Cannery building, where she found her home until 2nd Street Market opened in the former Baltimore and Ohio Railroad freight depot.

“(I) started with the same small table just on Saturdays and day by day, week by week business is growing and I have now two spaces,” Kaurin said.

Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine has decades of loyal customers who come to the market each week to get a taste of fresh, healthy, homemade food.

When Kaurin posted on Facebook Aug. 18 that she was retiring after 22 years and seeking new ownership of her business, over 75 comments were made by customers thanking her for her “delicious” food.

“You will be deeply missed! Your food is always delicious and prepared with love,” said Lisa Custer.

“I will miss your amazing food but will miss you much more. We need more people like you in this world. I wish you the best,” Janine M. Elders added.

“Azra - we are so happy for you and hope that you can enjoy retirement,” Becky Barto Gaytko said. “We will miss the delicious food that you have carefully prepared for us individually and as a community. We are all so lucky to have enjoyed your time at the market!”

Kaurin recalled reading the comments on her Facebook post and told Dayton.com with tears in her eyes, “I was thinking do I really deserve all of this? How can I leave?”

That’s why Kaurin is seeking a new owner to take over her business.

“People in this city deserve...to come in and have the same food and everything served like I did, homemade, traditional food,” Kaurin said.

She said she wants her customers to continue to have the opportunity to gather at the market and enjoy their favorite Mediterranean dishes made with fresh market produce.

“I would like to find someone who really likes to cook, who knows something about Mediterranean food and who likes this market, the atmosphere and the city,” Kaurin said. “This market means a lot to me and my family, this city and our customers.”

Kaurin added she will truly miss the market because it has been her second home for 22 years. From being the first to arrive and the last to leave at the end of the day, Kaurin is ready to slow down and write a cookbook.

After she finds a new owner for her restaurant, Kaurin said customers will probably see her at the market, sitting with her friends and enjoying the atmosphere.

“I love my customers, the people, the town,” she added. “It will be very hard to say goodbye.”

Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine sits between I Heart Ice Cream and Napales Mexican Street Food at 2nd Street Market, located at 600 E. Second Street in Dayton. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Those interested in owning Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine can email Kaurin at azra.cuisine@gmail.com or stop by the market.