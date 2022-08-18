dayton logo
Pizza Bandit adds new kiosk location in downtown Dayton

The Pizza Bandit is partnering with Black Box Improv Theater to add a kiosk allowing customers to order pizza with no minimum ordering requirements or delivery fees. LISA POWELL / STAFF

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
The Pizza Bandit is once again making it easier for people in downtown Dayton to get their hands on an authentic slice of New York pizza.

The business is partnering with Black Box Improv Theater to add a kiosk allowing customers to order pizza with no minimum ordering requirements or delivery fees.

Brian Johnson, co-owner of The Pizza Bandit, described the kiosk program as a way to keep ordering simple and streamlined.

“It’s just like we’re baking onsite for the customer,” Johnson said.

The Pizza Bandit also has kiosks at downtown Dayton businesses including The Barrel House, Two Social, Hole in the Wall and Connect E-Sports.

“We love these partnerships with other local businesses because it provides them the opportunity to serve food when building out a kitchen wouldn’t be possible and gives us an opportunity to put more big, tasty pies into customers hands,” Johnson said.

When choosing to bring a kiosk to a local business, Johnson said considerations include proximity to their truck, the people and the interest of the prospective business to build the downtown community.

“Black Box Improv checked all of those boxes,” Johnson said.

He added The Pizza Bandit is always open to adding more kiosk locations as long as the relationship makes sense.

The Pizza Bandit, located at 700 E. Fourth Street, is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about The Pizza Bandit, visit www.iampizzabandit.com or their Facebook page.

