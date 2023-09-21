Prominent Ohio talent agent dies: ‘He had a lot of passion to give to the community’

Peter Condopoulos, owner of one of Ohio’s most prominent talent agencies, died Sept. 16 in Cincinnati. He was 67.

As owner of PCG Talent Agency in Sharonville, Condopoulos secured acting for TV, film and commercial talent in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus for over 15 years.

“There has been an outpouring of condolences because he meant so much to so many people from the clients to friends and family,” said Natalie Lowry, business manager for PCG Talent Agency. “So many people respected him. This agency was his life and legacy. He was highly respected, had a lot of talent, and had a lot of passion to give to the community, which is why PCG has been so successful. This is a tight-knit agency based on relationships due to Peter.”

Film Dayton, dedicated to building the Dayton region’s film community by promoting the art, craft and business of film in the Miami Valley, was among the organizations that benefited from Condopoulos’ contacts, expertise and knowledge. He also participated in the organization’s “Film Connections” meetings, offering sage advice on agency representation among other key perspectives.

“A lot of the major casting for films is done in Los Angeles and other bigger cities, but a lot of the local extras come from our area,” said Lisa Grigsby, film commissioner for Film Dayton. “Peter took care of his people. He didn’t take advantage of them. If you were interested in the business, he would advise you in a way that was just smart. He was a larger-than-life personality and incredibly well known within the industry. This is a huge loss.”

The impact of Condopoulos’ passing has also been expressed through numerous Facebook condolences from actors who greatly appreciated his encouragement and support.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Peter Condopoulos,” said Izabel Gray. “He was one of the first talent agents who really believed in me and knew I would make it. He always worked hard to make sure his talent not only got opportunities but knew how much he cared about you as a person as well. Prayers to Peter’s family and the whole PCG Talent Agency team.”

“Peter was my first and only talent agent,” said Rodger Pille. “Been with him since 2005. That insane run of success I had with commercial acting was 1000% because he encouraged me to hone and trust the ‘wacky dad’ character we created in his audition room… He had a unique energy. The world is infinitely less interesting without him in it. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and to the PCG Talent family.”

According to his obituary, the “proud Greek-Aussie” was a “big time drummer” who enjoyed traveling, eating and listening to music.

“He was also cracking jokes and making people smile!,” his daughter wrote. “Any time he had a chance to make a funny face, he would!”

He is survived by his beloved daughters, Carrissa Condopoulos, Cincinnati and Nicole Laborce, son-in-law, Joel Laborce, Denver, CO; his sister, Irene Grundy and her husband, Robert Grundy, Melbourne, Australia; Doggo, Chloe Condopoulos, Cincinnati.

A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, Sept. 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. at his Sharonville office: PCG Talent Agency, 10948 Reading Rd. Cincinnati.