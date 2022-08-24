Reza’s to close in downtown Dayton, Beavercreek location thrives

After three years in downtown Dayton, Reza’s will soon close its coffee shop on Wayne Avenue, but continue roasting in the space, according to a sign posted at the business.
“We will be closing the coffee shop side of the business at this location soon,” the owners of Reza’s Downtown wrote in a message to their customers. “Despite the many loyal customers who frequent this cafe, and despite the talented and hard-working baristas who work here, this cafe is just not sustainable. It has not been since Covid.”
The owners said they have tried everything and given it their all, but there was just not enough business walking through the door.
“We sincerely apologize to the many local customers whom we know will be saddened by this news. Please know that you weighed heavily in our minds while making this decision,” the owners wrote. “We are grateful for the support you have given us over the past three years.”
The owners said they will continue operating their Beavercreek coffee shop at 1474 N. Fairfield Road and described business as “thriving.” Reza’s will continue their wholesale business as well.
The Beavercreek location features a dine-in area, drive-thru, extended hours and the same menu as their Dayton location. Ahead of the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival, slated Sept. 10-11, Reza’s is featuring a popcorn latte that tastes and smells like popcorn.
The coffee shop also features story time at 3 p.m. Wednesdays and donuts from Glazed Donut Eatery in Xenia on Fridays.
Reza’s in Beavercreek is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to its Facebook page.
For more information about Reza’s visit www.rezasroast.com or the coffee shop’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
