RIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: Hamilton woman to compete on upcoming season of ‘The Bachelor’

According to her ABC biography, the 2014 Hamilton High School graduate is described as an “outgoing, trustworthy and unapologetic woman with a big personality.” Having recently ended an eight-year relationship, she is now eager to start her “soft girl” era and be with someone ready for marriage and kids. The “Harry Potter” fan also enjoys watching “Schitt’s Creek,” has an affection for rescue animals, and once stopped traffic to save a baby duckling.

It’s been a big year for Dayton-area ties to “The Bachelor” franchise. Taylor Pegg of Beavercreek and Warrick Reider of Oxford competed alongside Graziadei on “The Bachelorette,” which aired over the summer. Both had difficulty advancing (Reider yawning during his cute carnival date with Lawson was absolutely bizarre and downright rude) so let’s hope Rodgers has more staying power.

You can watch all the drama unfold beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Here’s what else you should know right now:

London ‘Sunset Boulevard’ starring Wright State alumna eyes Broadway

It’s official. The outstanding, stripped-down revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard” in London’s West End starring Wright State University alumna Nicole Scherzinger is looking to transfer to Broadway next season.

According to Deadline, Scherzinger is expected to bring her electrifying portrayal of faded silent film star Norma Desmond to New York as soon as November 2024. She will likely commit to a six-month run. Deadline also notes there “has been a lot of chatter” about the Grammy-nominated former member of the Pussycat Dolls appearing in a film version depending on how her Broadway debut is received.

Comedian Jo Koy to host Golden Globes

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, airing at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 on CBS, will be hosted by comedian Jo Koy.

Currently on the road with his “Funny Is Funny” world tour, Koy has had successful comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. His Netflix specials include “Comin’ In Hot” and “Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum.”

In addition to publishing his memoir “Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo” in 2021, he’s appeared on over 140 episodes of “Chelsea Lately” and has also appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Oscars shortlist includes ‘Barbie’ tunes

Your chance to see Ryan Gosling perform “I’m Just Ken” on one of the biggest nights in entertainment is on the brink of coming true.

The shortlist announcements for the 96th annual Academy Awards have been revealed in 10 categories.

Gosling’s humorous “Barbie” anthem is among 15 songs that will advance in the Original Song category along with fellow “Barbie” favorites “Dance The Night” and “What Was I Made For?” “Barbie” also advances in Original Score and Sound, which bodes well for its overall chances to score at least 10 nominations.

In addition, “32 Sounds,” seen in October at the Yellow Springs Film Festival, advances in Documentary Feature Film, and “The Zone of Interest,” building considerable buzz for its intriguing account of a Nazi commandant and his wife attempting to build a life near the Auschwitz concentration camp, advances in the International Feature Film, Original Score and Sound categories.

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Kennedy Center Honors salutes legends of comedy, opera, pop

Don’t forget to watch one of the classiest evenings on television: the Kennedy Center Honors.

Airing at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 and hosted by Gloria Estefan, the 46th annual ceremony honoring lifetime artistic achievement will salute Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated comedian Billy Crystal, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Barry Gibb, acclaimed soprano and Tony nominee Renée Fleming, Grammy-winning rapper and Academy Award nominee Queen Latifah, and Grammy-winning singer Dionne Warwick.

As always, be sure to keep your tissues nearby. Trips down memory lane are reliably emotional at the ceremony and rightly so.

