Self-guided coffee tour features 8 shops in Dayton region

Coffee shops participating include:

B-Side Coffee Bar (6178 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights)

Central Perc European Cafe (2315 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood)

ContempoRoast (967 S. Main St. in Centerville)

Curious Styles and Coffee Shop (16 S. Main St. in Miamisburg)

Gather By Ghostlight (37 W. Fourth St. in Dayton)

Ghostlight Coffee (1201 Wayne Ave. or 800 S. Patterson Blvd. in Dayton)

Tastefully Roasted Coffee (6 Oakwood Ave. in Dayton)

Wholly Grounds (825 Wayne Ave. in Dayton)

Planned2Give is a nonprofit organization that helps and supports other nonprofits with fundraising events and awareness. Proceeds from Grounds For Hounds will benefit Paw Patrol, a foster based, all-volunteer group working to better the lives of dogs and cats through rescuing and rehoming.

Planned2Give presented a similar self-guided tour in February 2023 featuring donut shops in the Dayton region. That event raised over $2,500 for Hannah’s Treasure Chest, Jackson said.

This is the first time Planned2Give has featured a self-guided coffee shop tour. This event was made possible with the support of Pet Butler of SW Ohio, Jackson said.

Booklets will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Kettering Noon Optimist Winter Market at Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering. For more information about Grounds For Hounds, visit the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/events/188570387612162.