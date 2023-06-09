Soul Food Sunday returns to Gem City Market in Dayton

Gem City Market, a community-owned, full-service grocery store located at 324 Salem Ave. in Dayton, has brought back Soul Food Sunday with comfort food favorites like oxtail and smothered chicken.
The market previously had Soul Food Sunday, among other themed days, when it first opened in 2021. Due to capacity, specialty-themed days were slowed down, said Morgan Hood, director of community health and connection for Gem City Market Cooperative.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Soul Food Sunday returned in May and the inspiration came from the customers. Gem City Market is one of a handful of stores in Dayton that sell oxtail in particular. Hood said they realized oxtail was popular and providing it at the deli seemed ideal.
“It has been a hit ever since we started back up,” Hood said.
In addition to oxtail, customers can expect macaroni and cheese, candied yams, cornbread and much from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or until they sell out) on Sundays. Soul food can be purchased a la carte or through lunches/dinners. An oxtail meal is $17.99 with two sides and cornbread. Other options are $9.99 with two sides and cornbread.
Hood noted they have sold out most days and sales are typically doubled compared to an average day.
Dayton offers other soul food/comfort food options like 1Elven Flavor House, De’Lish, Taste of Jamaica and Agnes Eats, but there isn’t enough, Hood said.
“Not just with soul food, but with food that meets the needs of our multicultural city,” she said. “We’re just lacking in general.”
Gem City Market hopes to bring back more themed days in the future like Taco Tuesday.
“I think when we really meet the needs of the community it really creates the sense of community,” Hood said.
Gem City Market is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The deli is open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
For more information, visit www.gemcitymarket.com or the market’s Facebook page.
