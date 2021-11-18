Spice up your life: Stivers grad pens book about pop icons

Dayton native and Atlanta-based music historian and commentator Quentin Harrison is eager to tell you what he wants, what he really, really wants, from the latest incarnation of his “Record Redux” literary series.
Having initially published a detailed look at British pop sensations Spice Girls in 2016, Harrison desires to give readers a deeper, more mature analysis of the iconic quintet’s accomplishments with his recently released second edition. With “girl power” as an inspiring mantra, Spice Girls skyrocketed to fame in 1996 with global hit “Wannabe,” but they continue to make an impact in popular culture. In fact, Melanie Chisholm, better known as Melanie C or Mel C and the nickname Sporty Spice, wrapped a stint on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” last month.
Completely rewritten and revamped, “Record Redux: Spice Girls – Second Edition” spotlights the troupe’s entire discography including synopses of each release – group and solo – as well as full color photography of all singles and albums, a new foreword by London-based pop music essayist Steve Thorpe, discussion of the London 2012 Summer Olympics, a timeline of all major Spice Girl events, and more.
“Right now, the Spice Girls are more popular than they’ve ever been,” said Harrison, a 2003 Stivers School for the Arts graduate. “They are still vital. There has been a lot of activity within the group so it seemed like it was time to go back to the book and add additional material. Writing this book was an exciting challenge. It’s a better book than the first – I’m a better writer – and it just has a different life to it. This book will please anyone who wants to engage with the Spice Girls for the sake of nostalgia, but there’s also a richer, more resonate story to (grasp). The book paints a full portrait of their journey personally and professionally.”
“Quentin’s fully reworked and updated second edition of ‘Record Redux: Spice Girls’ is a fascinating look back into both the halcyon days of the group and a deep dive into the eclectic nuances of their broader Spice catalog,” Thorpe said in his foreword. “Inside its pages, you will find all the information required to build your own collection of their singles and albums – or revisit it if already in place.”
Harrison’s “Record Redux” Series is a 10-book set dedicated to “resetting the critical narratives of influential and often misrepresented women in pop music.” Previous editions profiled the careers of Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Carly Simon and Donna Summer. He will spotlight Janet Jackson in 2023.
In addition to his books, the 36-year-old author is a contributor to Albumism.com, an online platform allowing him to connect with legendary artists as well as up-and-comers. He has provided a range of content including retrospective tributes, new album reviews, playlists and more.
Harrison specifically credits his upbringing in Dayton as a driving, motivating force in his writing endeavors. He’s proud of not taking a conventional path, which fueled his purpose to complete his latest book while working full-time and recently earning his associate’s degree in communications from Georgia State University.
“I carry a Daytonian determination and grit with me, which went into the creation of this book,” he said. “When you come from Dayton – whether you’re an artist, a singer or an athlete, whatever you do or whatever you are – the city marks you with a grounded quality, which has helped me to stay on a committed path to complete this book. It takes discipline to stay committed.”
Harrison admits Spice Girls, who have sold over 100 million records worldwide, provided the soundtrack to his teens and early 20s. The passion he has for the best-selling girl group of all time is apparent in his comprehensive examination of their expansive repertoire.
“They have done so much over the last 25 years,” he said. “As I said then, and as I’m saying now, their output is one of the best in pop music. When you gather all the material they’ve done individually and as a group, it has held up really well. I think their body of work is going to endure for a very long time. This book fits in line with what the ‘Record Redux’ Series is all about – exploring the catalog of women who are very dynamic and to help create a conversation that isn’t happening or change the course of a conversation that is happening.”
“Record Redux: Spice Girls – Second Edition” is available through Amazon.com in soft cover format ($34.75). A digital download PDF is available through the Selz storefront ($13.50; quentinharrison.selz.com). The book was manufactured by CreateSpace via Harrison’s Joy of Sound Publications imprint.
For more information, email recordreduxbooks@outlook.com or follow Harrison on Twitter at @TheQHBlend
