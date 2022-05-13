St. Helen Spring Festival returns full scale next month

The publicity chairs also said attendees will not go hungry at the festival. Festival favorites include cabbage rolls, Salisbury steak, bourbon chicken, pizza, corn on the cob and funnel cakes. For drinks, there will be a Smith Garden Beer Selection that includes beer such as Miller Lite and Leinenkugel Summer Shandy and a Vacation Station Beer Selection with local brews from Warped Wing.

Warped Wing is creating an exclusive cask ale, a heavily hopped hydro haze, for the festival. Supplies will be limited.

Thousands of people from all over the Miami Valley will attend the festival, the publicity chairs said. Many will participate in their raffles.

Organizers will draw a $100 winner every hour, a $1,000 winner Friday evening, a $1,000 winner Saturday evening and a $10,000 Sunday evening. Winners do not need to be present to win. Tickets will be sold at the Main Booth and online. The festival will also feature a basket raffle.

If you’re wondering about parking, there will be a free shuttle to the festival from Carroll High School.

Organizers will begin setting up for the family-friendly festival at the end of May when school lets out. The festival is volunteer operated and organized by families with strong ties to St. Helen.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit St. Helen’s Parish and St. Helen Catholic School. St Helen Parish, established in 1953, is a Roman Catholic parish of 1,300 families in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

The publicity chairs said they are super excited about the festival and are thankful for the positive feedback so far.

Hours of the festival are as follows:

Friday, June 10: 6:30 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, June 11: 1 p.m. to midnight

Sunday, June 12: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about the festival, located at 5086 Burkhardt Road in Dayton, visit www.sthelenfestival.org.