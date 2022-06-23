Suicide prevention art mural to be dedicated this weekend

“I want people to be seen and included when they drive by (to) see that message of hope,” Clark said. “I know (the mural) saves lives.”

The Love You Mural dedication, which will be held at 2 p.m. will feature music and a spoken word performance. Miracle Clubhouse members will also have the opportunity to speak their truth about stories close to their hearts regarding suicide in hopes of promoting not only suicide awareness but prevention.

An intimate art show will be open to the public on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the corner of Keowee and Third Streets in Dayton.

The Miracle Clubhouse is celebrating its 10th year as a haven for adults recovering from mental illness.

For more information about Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, visit gesmv.org.