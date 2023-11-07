Super Subby’s to reopen in Moraine after truck crashed into building

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By
34 minutes ago
X

Super Subby’s, located at 5558 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, is reopening on Thursday, Nov. 9 after being closed for two months.

“We’re excited to have (customers) back,” said owner Todd Barhorst. “I’ve been working in there, and it breaks my heart every time somebody comes to the door and we can’t serve them.”

The restaurant closed on Sept. 9 after a Ford F-150 truck drove through the front of the Montgomery County Title Office, located next door to Super Subby’s, causing damage to three businesses.

ExploreEl Toro Express opens near Dayton Mall

The driver of the vehicle wrote in a statement he was trying to park to go into Vapor Haus, located on the opposite side of the title office, when the vehicle mat got stuck to the gas pedal and the truck would not stop, according to a Moraine Police Department crash report.

Super Subby’s needed new walls, flooring and countertops, prompting a remodel, Barhorst said. The restaurant will have a fresh, new interior.

Super Subby’s, a Dayton-based restaurant since 1978, will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

ExploreHow to enter Dayton Daily News holiday cookie contest

Other nearby Super Subby’s locations include Beavercreek, Dayton, Huber Heights, Kettering, Springboro, Vandalia and Xenia. Super Subby’s also has a drive-thru food truck in Troy. For more information, visit www.subbys.com.

..

In Other News
1
El Toro Express opens near Dayton Mall
2
Thanksgiving meals: Where to find carryout options across Dayton
3
UD student curates textile art exhibit showcasing shared humanity
4
BIBIBOP Asian Grill to hold grand opening in Huber Heights
5
Centerville bakery closes in Cross Pointe Shopping Center

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top