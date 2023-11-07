Super Subby’s to reopen in Moraine after truck crashed into building

Super Subby’s, located at 5558 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, is reopening on Thursday, Nov. 9 after being closed for two months.

“We’re excited to have (customers) back,” said owner Todd Barhorst. “I’ve been working in there, and it breaks my heart every time somebody comes to the door and we can’t serve them.”

The restaurant closed on Sept. 9 after a Ford F-150 truck drove through the front of the Montgomery County Title Office, located next door to Super Subby’s, causing damage to three businesses.

Explore El Toro Express opens near Dayton Mall

The driver of the vehicle wrote in a statement he was trying to park to go into Vapor Haus, located on the opposite side of the title office, when the vehicle mat got stuck to the gas pedal and the truck would not stop, according to a Moraine Police Department crash report.

Super Subby’s needed new walls, flooring and countertops, prompting a remodel, Barhorst said. The restaurant will have a fresh, new interior.

Super Subby’s, a Dayton-based restaurant since 1978, will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Explore How to enter Dayton Daily News holiday cookie contest

Other nearby Super Subby’s locations include Beavercreek, Dayton, Huber Heights, Kettering, Springboro, Vandalia and Xenia. Super Subby’s also has a drive-thru food truck in Troy. For more information, visit www.subbys.com.

..