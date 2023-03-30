‘Swan Lake,’ ‘Sweeney Todd,’ baritone Will Liverman, music of Green Day among DPAA 2023-2024 season

Credit: Russell Florence Credit: Russell Florence

Highlights include:

“Season Opening Celebration: Prince Orlofsky’s Grand Masquerade,” in which all three art forms of the DPAA prepare a festive affair centered around Strauss’ comic opera “Fledermaus (Revenge of the Bat)”;

Dayton Philharmonic’s Rockin’ Orchestra presentation of “Steve Hackman’s Tchaikovsky X. Drake,” a unique fusion of melodies by R&B/hip-hop artist Drake weaving throughout Tchaikovsky’s “Fifth Symphony”;

Dayton Philharmonic’s “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope: Film with Orchestra”;

Dayton Ballet’s Halloween-themed “Dracula: Bloodlines,” choreographed, composed and designed by Daytonians;

Dayton Opera’s production of Sondheim’s dark masterpiece “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”;

Dayton Ballet’s production of Septime Webre’s romantic “Swan Lake”;

Dayton Opera’s production of Puccini’s “Tosca,” a centennial commemoration of the composer’s death; and

“An Afternoon with Will Liverman: Opera Star Recital,” starring the Grammy-winning baritone who opened as the lead in Terence Blanchard’s acclaimed “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” and recently co-created “The Factotum” for Lyric Opera of Chicago. Liverman will appear in Dayton fresh from his Metropolitan Opera premiere of Anthony Davis in “X: The Life and Times of Malcom X.”

Credit: Daniel Welch Credit: Daniel Welch

“June is Black Music Month,” Clawson said. “In this recital, Liverman will perform works by Black composers as well as pieces from the traditional classical canon. This recital gives local audiences a chance to experience his artistry in an intimate way. I’m so thrilled that we are going to have Will here. He’s an extraordinary human being and a very great artist.”

“We intend our tribute to (Black Music Month) to be an annual celebration,” Gittleman added.

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Gittleman also shared the significance of programming diversity within the DPO’s Rockin’ Orchestra Series in order to broaden interest among demographics.

“In that series, we try, just as we do in everything that we do, to present a healthy and varied mix of shows,” he said. “The Rockin’ Orchestra Series can be a chance for audience members to hear the Dayton Philharmonic playing their favorite rock and pop artists, but it can also be a chance for our audience to get to know music they didn’t grow up with. Our closing rock show of the season is the Music of Green Day. I will confess that I’m a little old to be familiar with the Green Day repertoire, but thanks to the Rockin’ Orchestra Series I will get to know Green Day and I bet when that concert is over I will be a fan too.”

DPAA subscribers will receive information Thursday, March 30. General sales will begin Thursday, Aug. 10. For more information, visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Credit: DAYTON PERFORMING ARTS ALLIANCE Credit: DAYTON PERFORMING ARTS ALLIANCE

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2023-2024 season:

Opera Series / Ballet Series / DPO Masterworks Series

Sept. 16-17, 2023: Season Opening Celebration: Prince Orlofsky’s Grand Masquerade

DPO Rockin’ Orchestra Series

Sept. 23, 2023: Steve Hackman’s Tchaikovsky X. Drake

DPO Masterworks Series

Sept. 29-30, 2023: “Pictures at an Exhibition”

DPO Rockin’ Orchestra Series

Oct. 7, 2023: Jeans ‘n Classics: Music of Queen

DPAA Learning Program

Oct. 11, 2023: Young People’s Concert: Musical Mysteries

DPO SuperPops Series / Family Series

Oct. 14, 2023: “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope: Film with Orchestra”

Dayton Ballet Series

Oct. 27-29, 2023: “Dracula: Bloodlines”

Dayton Opera Series

Nov. 4-5, 2023: “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

DPO Masterworks Series

Nov. 10-11, 2023: “Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony”

DPO SuperPops Series

Dec. 2, 2023: Holiday Pops with Canadian Brass

DPAA Learning Program

Dec. 3, 2023: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra: Winter Concert

Dayton Ballet Series

Dec. 8-17, 2023: “The Nutcracker”

DPAA Special Event

Dec. 13, 2023: “Handel’s Messiah”

DPO SuperPops Series

Jan. 6, 2024: Huddle Up: Music of Sports

DPO Masterworks Series

Jan. 12-13, 2024: “Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony”

Dayton Ballet / DPO Masterworks Series

Feb. 16-18, 2024: “Swan Lake”

DPAA Learning Program

Feb. 27-29, 2024: Magic Carpet Concerts: Once Upon a Time

DPO Masterworks Series

March 8-9, 2024: “Brahms: A German Requiem”

DPAA Family Series / Learning Program

March 10, 2024: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra: On Broadway!

DPAA Learning Program

March 20, 2024: Young People’s Concert: A Salute to Teachers (and Students!)

DPO SuperPops Series

March 23, 2024: The Celtic Tenors

DPO Masterworks Series

April 5-6, 2024: “Total Eclipse: The Sun and The Planets”

Dayton Ballet Series

April 12-14, 2024: “New Beginnings”

Dayton Opera Series

April 20-21, 2024: “Puccini’s Tosca”

Credit: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance Credit: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

DPO Rockin’ Orchestra Series

April 27, 2024: Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA

DPAA Learning Program

May 4, 2024: Dayton Ballet School Concert: Down the Yellow Brick Road

DPO Rockin’ Orchestra Series

May 18, 2024: Windborne’s Music of Whitney Houston

DPAA Learning Program

May 19, 2024: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra

DPAA Special Event

May 26, 2024: Memorial Day Celebration Concert at Carillon Park

DPO Rockin’ Orchestra Series

June 1, 2024: The Music of Green Day

Dayton Opera Series

June 2, 2024: “An Afternoon with Will Liverman: Opera Star Recital”

DPO Masterworks Series

June 7-8, 2024: “New World Symphony”

DPO SuperPops Series

June 22, 2024: “Soundtrack Magic: John Williams and Friends”