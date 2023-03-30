‘Swan Lake,’ ‘Sweeney Todd,’ baritone Will Liverman, music of Green Day among DPAA 2023-2024 season

From Broadway, classical and pop to rock, R&B and hip-hop, the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2023-2024 season is among its most diverse and multi-generational collaborations between Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra.
Elevated by the slogan “Art That Moves,” the lineup, revealed March 23 at the Dayton Metro Library, was assembled by Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Artistic Director Neal Gittleman, Dayton Opera Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson and Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Karen Burke, who will be retiring at the end of the current season after serving for 10 years.
Credit: RUSSELL FLORENCE JR
Credit: RUSSELL FLORENCE JR
The upcoming slate incorporates traditional classical fare from such symphonic masters as Mozart, Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky while saluting the musical theatre legacy of Stephen Sondheim, the nostalgia of ABBA and Queen, the influence of film composers such as John Williams and Elmer Bernstein, and the contemporary appeal of Grammy winners Drake and Green Day.
“The (artistic directors) have collaborated to plan a soul-stirring, moving season, one that embraces classic works, new beginnings and that thrilling power of the arts,” said Patrick Nugent, president and CEO of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. “The arts are thriving in Dayton, and we are thrilled to continue that momentum with our new season.”
Credit: Russell Florence
Credit: Russell Florence
Highlights include:
- “Season Opening Celebration: Prince Orlofsky’s Grand Masquerade,” in which all three art forms of the DPAA prepare a festive affair centered around Strauss’ comic opera “Fledermaus (Revenge of the Bat)”;
- Dayton Philharmonic’s Rockin’ Orchestra presentation of “Steve Hackman’s Tchaikovsky X. Drake,” a unique fusion of melodies by R&B/hip-hop artist Drake weaving throughout Tchaikovsky’s “Fifth Symphony”;
- Dayton Philharmonic’s “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope: Film with Orchestra”;
- Dayton Ballet’s Halloween-themed “Dracula: Bloodlines,” choreographed, composed and designed by Daytonians;
- Dayton Opera’s production of Sondheim’s dark masterpiece “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”;
- Dayton Ballet’s production of Septime Webre’s romantic “Swan Lake”;
- Dayton Opera’s production of Puccini’s “Tosca,” a centennial commemoration of the composer’s death; and
- “An Afternoon with Will Liverman: Opera Star Recital,” starring the Grammy-winning baritone who opened as the lead in Terence Blanchard’s acclaimed “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” and recently co-created “The Factotum” for Lyric Opera of Chicago. Liverman will appear in Dayton fresh from his Metropolitan Opera premiere of Anthony Davis in “X: The Life and Times of Malcom X.”
Credit: Daniel Welch
Credit: Daniel Welch
“June is Black Music Month,” Clawson said. “In this recital, Liverman will perform works by Black composers as well as pieces from the traditional classical canon. This recital gives local audiences a chance to experience his artistry in an intimate way. I’m so thrilled that we are going to have Will here. He’s an extraordinary human being and a very great artist.”
“We intend our tribute to (Black Music Month) to be an annual celebration,” Gittleman added.
Gittleman also shared the significance of programming diversity within the DPO’s Rockin’ Orchestra Series in order to broaden interest among demographics.
“In that series, we try, just as we do in everything that we do, to present a healthy and varied mix of shows,” he said. “The Rockin’ Orchestra Series can be a chance for audience members to hear the Dayton Philharmonic playing their favorite rock and pop artists, but it can also be a chance for our audience to get to know music they didn’t grow up with. Our closing rock show of the season is the Music of Green Day. I will confess that I’m a little old to be familiar with the Green Day repertoire, but thanks to the Rockin’ Orchestra Series I will get to know Green Day and I bet when that concert is over I will be a fan too.”
DPAA subscribers will receive information Thursday, March 30. General sales will begin Thursday, Aug. 10. For more information, visit daytonperformingarts.org.
Credit: DAYTON PERFORMING ARTS ALLIANCE
Credit: DAYTON PERFORMING ARTS ALLIANCE
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2023-2024 season:
Opera Series / Ballet Series / DPO Masterworks Series
Sept. 16-17, 2023: Season Opening Celebration: Prince Orlofsky’s Grand Masquerade
DPO Rockin’ Orchestra Series
Sept. 23, 2023: Steve Hackman’s Tchaikovsky X. Drake
DPO Masterworks Series
Sept. 29-30, 2023: “Pictures at an Exhibition”
DPO Rockin’ Orchestra Series
Oct. 7, 2023: Jeans ‘n Classics: Music of Queen
DPAA Learning Program
Oct. 11, 2023: Young People’s Concert: Musical Mysteries
DPO SuperPops Series / Family Series
Oct. 14, 2023: “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope: Film with Orchestra”
Dayton Ballet Series
Oct. 27-29, 2023: “Dracula: Bloodlines”
Dayton Opera Series
Nov. 4-5, 2023: “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
DPO Masterworks Series
Nov. 10-11, 2023: “Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony”
DPO SuperPops Series
Dec. 2, 2023: Holiday Pops with Canadian Brass
DPAA Learning Program
Dec. 3, 2023: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra: Winter Concert
Dayton Ballet Series
Dec. 8-17, 2023: “The Nutcracker”
DPAA Special Event
Dec. 13, 2023: “Handel’s Messiah”
DPO SuperPops Series
Jan. 6, 2024: Huddle Up: Music of Sports
DPO Masterworks Series
Jan. 12-13, 2024: “Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony”
Dayton Ballet / DPO Masterworks Series
Feb. 16-18, 2024: “Swan Lake”
DPAA Learning Program
Feb. 27-29, 2024: Magic Carpet Concerts: Once Upon a Time
DPO Masterworks Series
March 8-9, 2024: “Brahms: A German Requiem”
DPAA Family Series / Learning Program
March 10, 2024: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra: On Broadway!
DPAA Learning Program
March 20, 2024: Young People’s Concert: A Salute to Teachers (and Students!)
DPO SuperPops Series
March 23, 2024: The Celtic Tenors
DPO Masterworks Series
April 5-6, 2024: “Total Eclipse: The Sun and The Planets”
Dayton Ballet Series
April 12-14, 2024: “New Beginnings”
Dayton Opera Series
April 20-21, 2024: “Puccini’s Tosca”
Credit: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance
Credit: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance
DPO Rockin’ Orchestra Series
April 27, 2024: Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA
DPAA Learning Program
May 4, 2024: Dayton Ballet School Concert: Down the Yellow Brick Road
DPO Rockin’ Orchestra Series
May 18, 2024: Windborne’s Music of Whitney Houston
DPAA Learning Program
May 19, 2024: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra
DPAA Special Event
May 26, 2024: Memorial Day Celebration Concert at Carillon Park
DPO Rockin’ Orchestra Series
June 1, 2024: The Music of Green Day
Dayton Opera Series
June 2, 2024: “An Afternoon with Will Liverman: Opera Star Recital”
DPO Masterworks Series
June 7-8, 2024: “New World Symphony”
DPO SuperPops Series
June 22, 2024: “Soundtrack Magic: John Williams and Friends”
Credit: Robert Robbins
Credit: Robert Robbins
About the Author