Taco Street founder to open new restaurant in Wright-Dunbar

Opening Taco Street in the food hall was just the beginning of his investment into the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood.

Last week, Thomas and his son, Anthony Z. Thomas, opened Lux Barber Lounge, a new upscale barbershop located across the street from the food hall. Lux Barber Lounge has three barbers and two loctitians.

“I’m proud of my son and his staff for what they want to bring to this neighborhood and this city,” Thomas said. “The space came out great and it’s just the next step to create a vibrant storefront community right here on this block in West Dayton - and there’s nothing else like it in all of Dayton. I’m excited to be a part of the transformation and growth of this neighborhood.”

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Thomas moved to Dayton in 1997 from Michigan for more opportunities and to be closer to his family. He previously said his favorite part of owning Taco Street Co. is being able to give back to the community and provide job opportunities.

“Anthony has been like a father to me,” Rob, one of Thomas’ managers at Taco Street said. “I’m not worried about doing something wrong, but I don’t ever want to be faced with the look of disappointment from him - he’s done so much for me and made me who I am today, I do everything I can to make him proud.”

Thomas has been recognized by The Marquis Who’s Who Publications Board with the “Who’s Who in America” award this year, among other proclamations.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“It’s easy to see why Anthony is so successful” said Larry Dillin, managing member of W. Social Tap & Table. “He has an entrepreneurial spirit, but it’s grounded with reason, logic and a good business sense. Combine all that with his drive and his commitment to his employees and West Dayton, well, that’s a winning combination that we’re truly lucky to have at W. Social and in Wright-Dunbar.”

Taco Street is celebrating the Day of the Dead tomorrow at W. Social Tap & Table. There will be food and drink specials, a DJ and a traditional Day of the Dead Altar honoring Dayton locals like Orville Wright, Paul Lawrence Dunbar, James Cox and the Troutman brothers, the press release said.