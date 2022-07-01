Taste of Belgium opens at Liberty Center

The restaurant at Liberty Center is next to BIBIBOP Asian Grill in the shopping complex located in Liberty Twp. just off Interstate 75. The hours are 8 a.m. to 9 pm. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

Other locations include Rookwood, The Banks, Over-The-Rhine, Kenwood and Mason in Ohio and Crestview Hills in Kentucky. There is also a pickup and delivery option at Findlay Market, which is where it got its start, in the back of a produce store.

Taste of Belgium has been featured on the Food Networks’ “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” television show. Its restaurant’s menu is available online at https://authenticwaffle.com.