Taste of Belgium opens first Dayton-area location at The Greene

Taste of Belgium at The Greene in Beavercreek is now open and serving up its signature waffles.
The Cincinnati-based restaurant moved into the 3,871-square-foot space near the shopping center’s main entrance after Fuzzy’s Taco Shop closed in January 2021.
Taste of Belgium serves Belgian-inspired dishes including waffles, crepes, sandwiches, salads and sharables.
This is the first Dayton-area location for the restaurant. Other Ohio locations are centered toward Cincinnati including Liberty Township, Rookwood, The Banks, Over-The-Rhine, Kenwood and Mason.
Taste of Belgium at The Greene is located at 10 Greene Blvd.
For more information about Taste of Belgium, visit https://authenticwaffle.com/.
