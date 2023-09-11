Test drive electric cars, enjoy food trucks at EcoFest in Kettering

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

EcoFest is returning to Kettering’s Lincoln Park Civic Commons from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 with over 20 vendors focusing on ways to help the planet.

“Be entertained and inspired during this family focused Kettering event that will have a fun and educational focus,” organizers stated.

Attendees will have a chance to test drive electric cars with Drive Electric, grab a bite to eat from local food trucks and practice green initiatives by taking part in waste-free sorting.

ExplorePHOTOS: Did we spot you at the 46th annual Italian Fall Festa?

In addition, a new initiative titled “Be Green for Halloween” encourages attendees to donate an old costume and pick out a new/used costume from the other donations.

Other areas of interest include beekeepers and honey, recycling and composting, all things gardening, bicycling and more.

EcoFest is a waste-free event. Attendees should bring their own water bottle. Water coolers will be onsite for refilling. For more information, visit www.playkettering.org/event/ecofest/.

Lincoln Park Civic Commons is located at 675 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering.

Explore5 new restaurants, cafes in Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Twp.
