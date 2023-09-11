5 new restaurants, cafes in Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Twp.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Twp. is seeing an influx of new restaurants and cafes coming to the area near Miami Valley Hospital South.

From pizza and fried chicken to Asian fare, bubble tea and sweet treats, here’s a list of what’s new and coming soon:

Gionino’s Pizzeria 🍕

Location: 4447 W. Franklin St. in Bellbrook

Details: Gionino’s Pizzeria opened in Bellbrook on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The 1,600-square-foot pizzeria offers takeout and delivery only. If you’ve never been to Gionino’s Pizzeria, they are known for their pan-crust pizzas made with provolone cheese and a sweet homemade sauce in addition to fried chicken.

Pizza and fried chicken aren’t normally paired in the Dayton area, but franchise owner Tony Clark encouraged customers to give it a try because where he grew up in northeast Ohio it goes hand in hand.

The Bellbrook location is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Gionino’s Pizzeria has two other locations in the area at 1528 E. Third St. in Dayton and 4015 Far Hills Ave. in Kettering. For more information about Gionino’s Pizzeria, visit www.gioninos.com.

Popeyes 🍗

Location: 6242 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.

Details: Popeyes opened its newest Dayton-area restaurant near Miami Valley South on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The 2,400-square-foot space seats over 30 people and features a new prototype with updated lobby décor, a newly designed kitchen and double drive-thru.

The site was previously home to an Applebee’s restaurant.

The Gilligan Company, which operates several Popeyes locations in southwest Ohio, has plans to open additional restaurant locations in Huber Heights and Xenia. The Sugarcreek Twp. is open for dine-in from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and the drive-thru is open 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, according to its website.

For more information, visit www.popeyes.com.

ViVi Bubble Tea 🍵

Location: 6048 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.

Details: Vivi Bubble Tea opened at the end of May in the Sugarcreek Plaza across from Miami Valley Hospital South.

The bubble tea shop is a franchise that started in 2007 with its first store in New York. What makes the brand unique is its variety of authentic Taiwanese toppings like Aloe, Oats Groats, Pudding, Purple Rice or Red Bean. In addition, they also offer fizzy pop, which is similar to an Italian soda, but made with fruit juice.

Customers can order anything from milk teas and flavored teas to slushies and frozen lemonades.

Vivi Bubble Tea is planning to release a fall menu later this month with options including pumpkin spice and candy caramel apple drinks.

The bubble tea shop is open noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information or to order, visit www.order.vivibubbleteaoh.com.

Linh’s Bistro 🍽

Location: 6008 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.

Details: Linh’s Bistro, a Riverside restaurant popular for Asian fare, is opening a second location in the Sugarcreek Plaza this December.

The new location will open in the former spot of Gyro Delight, which closed in May 2022.

Linh’s Bistro, a family-owned restaurant serving an extensive menu of Vietnamese and Chinese dishes, first opened in 2007 as Linh’s Restaurant. In 2013, the restaurant moved to its current location in the Page Manor Shopping Center and became Linh’s Bistro. Owners Hoa and Phan Nguyen notably fled Vietnam with their young daughters in 1983.

For more information about Linh’s Bistro, located at 5532 Airway Road, visit www.linhsbistro.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Sweet Adaline’s Bakery and Cafe 🍰

Location: 6052 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.

Details: Sweet Adaline’s Bakery, located at 29 E. Main St. in Tipp City, is opening a second location in the Sugarcreek Plaza.

The bakery opened in Tipp City in 2020 offering sweet treats, pastries and breads.

For more information about Sweet Adaline’s Bakery, visit the bakery’s Facebook page.