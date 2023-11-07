Thanksgiving meals: Where to find carryout options across Dayton

For those who can use a little extra help and less stress leading up to Thanksgiving, there are several caterers and restaurants in the Dayton area ready to lend a hand. They will do a portion of the meal or the entire feast for those who don’t want to cook at all and help you look like a culinary maestro.

Most orders must be made at least a week in advance if not more, which means you should be looking at placing an order very soon. If you are looking to eat at a restaurant make those reservations now. The Golden Lamb for example is already on a wait list for Turkey Day.

Here’s a look at some of the businesses ready to assist in your holiday meal planning this month:

Amber Rose Restaurant & Catering

1400 Valley St., Dayton

937-228-2511 or www.theamberrose.com

Orders due by: Wed. Nov. 15. Pick up is before 5 p.m. Nov. 22

On the menu: Amber Rose is offering a prix fixe menu for $165 that feeds four to six people. The cost includes sliced roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, stuffing, seven-layer salad, corn soufflé, green bean casserole, cranberry orange relish, rolls and pumpkin pie. Additional a la carte sides and entrees including sliced pork loin and ham can be added to any order.

Bernstein’s Fine Catering

3100 Woodman Dr., Kettering

937-898-2761 or www.bernsteinscatering.com

Orders due by: Nov. 18. Pick up is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 22

On the menu: The Thanksgiving prix fixe menu that feeds four to six people is $169 which includes kale and radicchio salad, two pounds of sliced turkey breast, mashed potatoes, a pint of turkey gravy, stuffing, corn pudding, candied yams, green bean casserole, cranberry and orange relish, six rolls and sea salt butter compound and a pumpkin pie. Herb roasted prime rib and horseradish cream is $30 a pound. Side dishes and desserts can also be added to the order as well as starters like roasted butternut squash soup ($15 per quart).

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Bob Evans

Various locations

www.bobevans.com

Orders due by: Not listed. Pick up for the Farmhouse Feast is any day other than Nov. 23

On the menu: Bob Evans is ready to serve you at your place or theirs. Their Premium Farmhouse Feast that serves up to 10 is packed cold and ready to heat. Slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, bread and celery dressing, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, freshly baked rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie and double-crust apple pie for $154.99. There is also a slow-roasted turkey Farmhouse Feast that serves eight or four ($119.99, $89.99) and a hickory-smoked ham Farmhouse Feast that serves eight ($109.99, $79.99).

Bravo Italian Kitchen

2770 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

937-439-1294 or www.bravoitalian.com

Orders due by: Not listed. Pick up is 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 13 through Nov. 23

On the menu: Enjoy sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, Italian sausage stuffing, seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving. Available in two sizes to feed 10 or 20 people.

Meals can be ordered cold or hot. The meal can be ordered in different sizes. Meals that feed three (small) is $105, six (large) is $160, 10 (half pan) is $250, or 20 (full pan) is $450. Salads, pastas, sides, desserts and other entrees can also be added.

Brock Masterson’s Catering & Events

450 Patterson Road, Dayton

937-518-6238 or www.brockmastersons.com

Orders due by: Noon Nov. 17. Pick up is between 12-3 p.m. Nov. 22

On the menu: Sliced and pulled turkey (white and dark meat), giblet gravy, buttermilk mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, praline sweet potato casserole, seasoned green beans, cranberry relish and rolls. A meal for four is $109, $199 for eight, $249 for 10, $299 for 12. Add on a pecan pie ($14), banana foster pie ($22), coconut crème or chocolate crème ($19), quiche Lorraine ($16), brisket cheddar quiche ($16), charcuterie board ($55). Call or text 937-701-8926 to place your order.

Company 7 BBQ

1001 S. Main St., Englewood

937-836-2777 or www.company7bbq.com

Orders due by: 4 p.m. Nov. 17. Pick up is any time before 2 p.m. Nov. 22

On the menu: Guests can choose entrees like bone-in spiral sliced half ham or boneless whole turkey breast. Traditional holiday sides and desserts include sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing, fried apples, cornbread, peanut butter pie and more.

Cracker Barrel

Various locations

www.crackerbarrel.com

Orders due by: Not listed. Pick up is Nov. 18 through Nov. 26

On the menu: Cracker Barrel is offering a Heat n’ Serve Feast that comes with everything you need for Thanksgiving dinner. The feast includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole with pecans, choice of two country sides, rolls, pumpkin pie and pecan pie. The feast serves eight to 10 people for $149.99. A smaller family dinner is available serving four to six people for $99.99.

Current Cuisine

237 Xenia Ave, Yellow Springs

937-767-8291 or www.currentcuisine.com

Orders due by: Nov 18. Pick up is 2-7 p.m. Nov. 22

On the menu: There’s so much on this menu to order, but if you don’t want to piece the meal together consider the complete holiday dinner that serves up to four people for $69.99. Choose from sliced herb roasted turkey with gravy or acorn squash with wild rice or smoked ham with honey mustard sauce. The meal also includes sage dressing with celery and onions, mashed potatoes, green beans with sliced almonds, cranberry compote, six rolls and a pumpkin roll with maple cream cheese frosting.

Dorothy Lane Market

Various locations

www.dorothylane.com/thanksgiving-rsvp

Orders due by: Nov. 17

On the menu: Dorothy Lane Market can help with a fully cooked whole turkey ($8.99 per pound), fully cooked whole turkey breast ($11.99 per pound) or fully cooked sliced turkey breast ($22.99 per pound). They recommend planning on 3/4 to 1-pound per person and that’s not factoring in leftovers. They also offer a traditional turkey dinner for two ($40) that includes sliced turkey breast, old-fashioned cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans amandine and cranberry-orange-walnut relish. Order as many dinners for two that you need but remember to order before time runs out!

El Meson

903 E. Dixie Dr., West Carrollton

937-859-8229 or www.elmeson.net

Orders due by: Nov. 22. Pick up is 12-4 p.m. Nov. 23

On the menu: El Meson is offering hot and ready meals to go featuring tequila marinated Thanksgiving turkey with cranberry jalapeno salad, three root mash, roasted Mexican corn, chorizo stuffing and butterscotch pumpkin bars. A single serving is $35 and a party pack serving four is $125.

The restaurant will be open for the first time since Covid on Nov. 23 from noon to 5 p.m. Seating will be limited.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

3500 Rigby Road., Miamisburg

937-865-9355 or www.firebirdsrestaurants.com

Orders due by: Nov 18. Pick up on Nov. 21 or 22

On the menu: There’s a turkey feast option, a ham feast option or a turkey and ham combo option. Each serves six and costs $159.95. Each meal comes with parmesan mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, asparagus with roasted garlic thyme butter, broccoli cheddar casserole, apple cinnamon bread pudding, bread and whipped butter.

Hickory River Smokehouse

135 S. Garber Dr., Tipp City

937-669-2271 or www.hickoryriver.com

Orders due by: Nov. 17. Pick up is available 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 23, the week prior or the week after.

On the menu: Hickory River Smokehouse is offering customers a smoked whole turkey or smoked half ham Thanksgiving dinner. Guests can choose to purchase the entrée only for $79.99 or the entrees and sides for $129.99. Side items include mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans and rolls.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Lily’s Dayton

329 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-723-7637 or www.Lilysdayton.com/thanksgiving

Orders due by: 8 p.m. Nov. 21. Pick up is 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22

On the menu: This Thanksgiving Lily’s Dayton has you covered with all of the sides including smoked gouda mac and cheese, sauteed Brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, and red onion with fried sage, creamy stoneground Ohio grits, braised southern-style greens, mulled cranberry sauce and classic stuffing roasted with apples and herbs.

The restaurant also has mashed potatoes that customers can dress up with turkey gravy, mushroom red wine demi or with cheese, bacon and green onion. House-made veggie bacon is available too.

Sides are $8 each with portions for two people. Heating and serving instructions will be provided.

Rich Taste Catering

110 N. Main St. Suite 165, Dayton

937-524-5103

Orders due by: As soon as possible

On the menu: Rich Taste Catering is offering a limited amount of mac and cheese pans for $65 each.

The Honey Baked Ham Co.

101 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Centerville

937-439-0707 or www.honeybaked.com/stores/8403

5515 Salem Ave., Dayton

937-854-2600 or www.honeybaked.com/stores/8413

Orders due by: Call the store direct for availability.

On the menu: Honey Baked Ham has a meal that serves 14-18 for $164.99. It includes a bone-in 9 lb. slow smoked honey baked ham with their signature glaze and a whole roasted turkey (11-13 pounds). To accompany the meat there is a green bean casserole with mushrooms and red peppers, tossed in a cream sauce, topped with crispy fried onions, a country cornbread stuffing tossed with creamy butter, celery, onion and rosemary and a savory gravy with rich turkey gravy with savory herbs.

As with all good things, quantities are limited for these heat and serve options, so get your orders in while you can.