The Contemporary Dayton and Scripted in Black present free First Friday collaboration

The partnership with the multi-disciplinary arts collective builds on Scripted in Black’s belief in transformative arts and the “power of collaboration,” according to founder and creative director Dana Graham.

The collaborative emphasis on First Fridays this summer also engages visitors at The Co with the artistry from Dayton’s diverse community.

“Teaming up with The Contemporary Dayton for First Fridays provides us with an incredible platform to showcase the immense creativity that exists within Dayton’s Black and Brown communities,” Graham said. “We are excited to bring a taste of our vibrant artistic scene to a wider audience.”

The Co and Scripted in Black will also showcase First Friday performers July 7 and Aug. 4. Free beer, wine and snacks will be provided, and guests can go on spotlight tours of The Co’s ongoing exhibits during First Friday, administered by The Co’s curator, Michael Goodson, and curatorial assistant, Cydnie King.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist Credit: Courtesy of the artist

On view at The Contemporary Dayton gallery until July 2: Venezuelan artist Arturo Herrera’s “Between,” a collection of the artist’s recent work and a mural; Dayton artist Tyler Macko’s “A Voice From I Don’t Know Where,” a collection of the artist’s paintings exploring the fall of Americana; and Mansfield artist Kevin Jerome Everson’s “Films,” a collection of the artist’s films on Black American’s lives.

HOW TO GO

What: The Co and Scripted in Black’s First Fridays

When: June 2, July 7 and Aug. 4

Where: The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.

More information: For additional details, visit https://codayton.org/current-exhibitions/summerfirstfridays/.