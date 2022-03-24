dayton logo
The Contemporary Dayton seeks artists to design outdoor mural

Centennial Overlook at Sunrise MetroPark. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The Contemporary Dayton seeks artists, artist teams, designers or architects who live within a 50-mile radius of Dayton to design an outdoor mural for the Centennial Overlook at Sunrise MetroPark.

The proposed mural location is comprised of a two-sided curved staircase from the landing at Centennial Overlook down to the Great Miami River. The mural is part of a larger project at Sunrise MetroPark and will feature Paul Laurence Dunbar’s poem “On the River.”

Explore8 events to check out in Dayton this weekend

The Contemporary Dayton’s Request for Qualifications (RFQ) is the first of a three-phased process concluding with the installation of a single public art project with a budget of $12,000 for design, materials and production. The project selection committee will choose up to three finalists that will receive a $750 stipend for their proposal.

The deadline to submit an RFQ is Monday, April 11, and should be submitted to Cydnie King, curatorial assistant at The Co, by emailing cking@codayton.org. For more details, visit codayton.org/events/call-for-entry.

Centennial Overlook - Garden Overlook Plan. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

