The Contemporary Dayton’s Annual Art Auction to feature nearly 90 original pieces

“(The auction) includes support for things like producing exhibitions and art education programs from of-the-moment artists who may be just beginning their career or are more advanced — many featured in shows at places like the Museum of Modern Art (in New York) and the Tate London, and reviewed in The New Yorker or Vogue magazine,” Buttacavoli said. “Overall, funds support our mission to provide art for the community and foster a community for art.”

Last year’s auction marked its in-person return after two years of virtual programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also marked the first time the auction graced the historic Dayton Arcade. The Co moved into the Arcade in April 2021, offering the organization the availability to expand physically while allowing more opportunities for artists.

An estimated 600 guests are expected to attend the festivities. A creative menu of hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will also be provided.

A free preview of the auction will be held Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Co’s gallery inside the Dayton Arcade. The collection is also available to be viewed online by visiting https://codayton.org/events/auction/.

HOW TO GO

What: The Contemporary Dayton’s 29th Annual Art Auction

When: Friday, April 28 from 6-10 p.m.

Where: The Co’s Galleries and the Dayton Arcade Rotunda, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Cost: Individual tickets are $90 for non-members and $75 for members. Sponsorship and group ticket packages are available for $250-$5,000.

Tickets: To purchase tickets or receive more information, visit https://codayton.org/events/auction/.