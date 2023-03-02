Timely ‘Trash Talk’ at Edward A. Dixon Gallery in downtown Dayton

“One of art’s roles is to transcend the decorative and make us look closely at things we’d prefer to look away from,” said Kroner, who lives in Cincinnati. “Making art from that gives us a place to confront things we may want to ignore or deny. It’s what is at the heart of ‘Trash Talk.’'

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Horton, a Kentucky resident, entitled her series “Penchant.” Her work is designed “to confront our cultural obsession with consumption and waste.” “Penchant” pulls the viewer in with the idea that we are our own invasive species.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Largely influenced by nature, Horton says a lot of her work throughout college had to do with invasive species and swarming organisms, but the subject of trash stole her focus.

“While out on hikes for things to paint, I’d find trash all the time,” she noted. “It became what an invasive species of humans looks like and it grew from there.”

Explore Dayton Pizza Fest coming to Yellow Cab Tavern this month

An Opening Reception will be held Friday, March 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Closing Reception is slated Saturday, March 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The reception will also serve as fundraising event for Waste-Free Dayton whose mission is “to promote and implement solutions for a healthier and more sustainable future.” Donations are welcome and a portion of sales for the evening will be donated to the organization.

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery is located at 222 North Saint Clair Street, Dayton.

For More Information:

· Edward A. Dixon Gallery – www.eadgallery.com/exhibitions/

· Paul Kroner – www.paulkroner.com

· Devan Horton – www.devanhorton.com