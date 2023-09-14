Tipp City bakery to open second location in Sugarcreek Twp.

Sweet Adaline’s Bakery and Cafe in Tipp City plans to open a second location in the Sugarcreek Plaza across from Miami Valley Hospital South.

With additional space, the Sugarcreek Twp. location will be Sweet Adaline’s main production facility supplying baked goods to their Tipp City location, Haren’s Market in Troy and Grounds for Pleasure Coffee House in Tipp City. The Sugarcreek Twp. location will be open to the public for breakfast, lunch and early dinner hours.

Sweet Adaline’s offers a wide variety of baked goods including specialty cakes, cookies, pastries, artisan breads and more.

“Our specialty is really focused on fresh flavors, seasonal flavors and flavor pairings,” said owner Adam Berning, a Tipp City native.

Favorite items include the Carrot Citron Cake, Flourless Chocolate Raspberry Torte and Tiramisu. The new location will also have coffee thanks to a partnership with Twisted River Coffee Roaster in Dayton and ContempoRoast Coffee & Roastery in Centerville.

Berning says he looks forward to experimenting and offering a European flavor preference at the new location. The Tipp City location typically enjoys more traditional flavors.

Berning opened the Tipp City store in 2020. He said he always wanted to grow and expand his business. He also values the importance of creating a culture for pastry chefs to do what they do best.

The Tipp City bakery recently moved from 29 E. Main St. to 22 N. Second St. With the move, Berning was able to add coffee and seating. In the future, he hopes to have lunch options at both locations.

Sweet Adaline’s Bakery and Cafe is located at 6052 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp. Berning said he hopes to open in a few weeks. For more information and updates, follow the new location’s Facebook page (@sweetadalinescafe).