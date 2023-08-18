Tipp City cafe described as ‘best-kept secret in Ohio’

Coldwater Cafe in Tipp City was featured on a travel and culture website highlighting hidden gems, little known attractions and natural wonders across the United States.

“Just north of Dayton, Coldwater Cafe is an American restaurant with a robust menu of new and old classics; and indeed, just like the vaults that once held valuable contents within its walls, it’s a hidden gem that might be the best-kept secret in Ohio,” wrote Sarah McCosham, a travel writer for OnlyInYourState in an article published Aug. 16.

The restaurant is housed in a former bank building and serves lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Of course, while the inside of this Dayton restaurant is wonderfully cozy and wholly unique, its outdoor patio wins customers over, providing an impossibly charming al fresco dining experience,” McCosham noted.

She described the food as “a work of visual, edible art.”

“The restaurant earns high marks for its dinner entrees; this meal is a multi-course affair with premium offerings such as filet mignon and oven-roasted duck,” McCosham wrote. “Of course, lunch is equally noteworthy; with a robust menu of delicious classics such as burgers, deluxe salads, street tacos, and sandwiches, you’ll face quite the delicious dining dilemma! My advice? Go with the Fried Green Tomato Grilled Cheese, a fan favorite worth writing home about.”

From fine dining and farm-to-table restaurants to beloved pizza chains and longstanding diners, McCosham said foodies have lots to celebrate in Ohio.

For more information about Coldwater Cafe, located at 19 E. Main St., visit www.coldwatercafe.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.