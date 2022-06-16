TODAY: Insomnia Cookies to hold ribbon cutting in Dayton

Combined Shape Caption Insomnia Cookies, a bakery known for delivering warm cookies all day and late into the night, has opened its first Dayton-area location. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Insomnia Cookies, a bakery known for delivering warm cookies all day and late into the night, has opened its first Dayton-area location. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Allen told Dayton.com the bakery is offering several specials during their official opening today.

In late March, Insomnia Cookies announced it was opening six new stores including the Oakwood Avenue location.

“Be it a new campus or a city location, our number one priority is always our insomniacs. We’re proud to satisfy their cravings day or night,” said Seth Berkowitz, founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies, in a release. “With 215 stores and counting, plus new investments in immersive customer experiences like our CookieLab, we’re continuing to prioritize growth and building connections over warm cookies to power our business forward.”

The bakery was founded in 2003 inside a University of Pennsylvania dorm room. Insomnia Cookies’ first brick-and-mortar location was in 2006 in Syracuse, New York.

For more information, visit www.insomniacookies.com.