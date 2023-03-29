TODAY: Jersey Mike’s Subs to donate proceeds to Dayton nonprofit

According to a press release from the company, Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving is presented in accordance with the company’s March Month of Giving fundraising campaign. All month long, sub shops nationwide have collected donations from customers for partner charities including hospitals, youth organizations and food banks.

“Please join us and make a difference this Wednesday, March 29, when 100 percent of sales from all Jersey Mike’s Subs locations will be donated to help raise up our local communities,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO.