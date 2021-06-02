dayton logo
TODAY: New comfort and Caribbean restaurant holds grand opening downtown

The interior of 1Eleven Flavor House, a "comfort and Caribbean" restaurant. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
What to Know | 2 hours ago
By Sarah Franks

A new restaurant in downtown Dayton is sweetening the deal for customers who help celebrate their first official days in business.

1Eleven Flavor House, located at 111 W. 1st St., is holding its grand opening today starting at 10:45 a.m. Today and tomorrow, customers dining-in for dinner will be offered free dessert.

Since January, 1Eleven Flavor House has been operating under a “soft opening” status with limited lunch and dinner hours.

The new restaurant primarily offers “comfort and Caribbean” cuisine, “in a relaxed but sophisticated atmosphere. A full lineup of hand-crafted “Cocktails and Remedies” is also served, with drinks like the “Skin Tight — 111 Pina Colada” and the “Aint No Sunshine” featuring Uncle Nearest, Cognac, chocolate bitters and Irish cream.

“This is going to be one of the many great restaurants to visit in downtown Dayton,” said Demetrius Wright, general manager and part owner of 1Eleven Flavor House in another Dayton Daily News report in January.

Visit the website to view the entire 1Eleven Flavor House menu at 1elevenflavorhouse.com/menu.

1Eleven Flavor House is opening in the 111 W. First St. office tower. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
