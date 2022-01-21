TODAY: Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates grand opening with freebies

It’s a great day to eat cake.
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Beavercreek at 2418 Esquire Dr. Suite 4 opened in November 2021 under a soft opening status that ends today, Jan. 21, with the celebration of the bakery’s grand opening. This is the second Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery owned and operated by local husband-and-wife team, Jeff and Renee Hall.
Grand opening events start today and go into the weekend:
Friday, Jan. 21
- Feed the Creek Benefit Day – 20% of sales will be donated to Feed the Creek, an organization aimed at ending weekend hunger in the lives of the children of Beavercreek. They will also collect pantry items for Feed the Creek through Saturday.
- 11 a.m. - Ribbon Cutting with the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce and Sharon Fulcher, founder of Feed the Creek.
Saturday, Jan. 22
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Free Confetti Bundtlets while supplies last (up to 300)
In addition, on Friday and Saturday customers can enter for a chance to win free Bundtlets for a year. Visit nothingbundtcakes.com/bakery/oh/beavercreek for complete details on how to enter the contest.
Nothing Bundt Cake opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. on Fridays and 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
In September 2018, the Halls opened their first Nothing Bundt Cakes shop in Miamisburg at 9632 Springboro Pike (Ohio 741) in the Shoppes at the Exchange retail center north of Austin Landing.
“It’s been a successful first three years with over 12,000 customers who subscribe to the bakery’s ‘eClub,’” said Renee Hall. “Not only do I have the pleasure of serving these delicious cakes to our community, we have been able to hire great people and invest in their futures. We also have the opportunity to give back to non-profit organizations which brings us such joy. The lives we get to touch has changed my life as well!”
