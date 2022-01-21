TODAY: Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates grand opening with freebies

Saturday, Jan. 22

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Free Confetti Bundtlets while supplies last (up to 300)

In addition, on Friday and Saturday customers can enter for a chance to win free Bundtlets for a year. Visit nothingbundtcakes.com/bakery/oh/beavercreek for complete details on how to enter the contest.

Nothing Bundt Cake opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. on Fridays and 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

In September 2018, the Halls opened their first Nothing Bundt Cakes shop in Miamisburg at 9632 Springboro Pike (Ohio 741) in the Shoppes at the Exchange retail center north of Austin Landing.

“It’s been a successful first three years with over 12,000 customers who subscribe to the bakery’s ‘eClub,’” said Renee Hall. “Not only do I have the pleasure of serving these delicious cakes to our community, we have been able to hire great people and invest in their futures. We also have the opportunity to give back to non-profit organizations which brings us such joy. The lives we get to touch has changed my life as well!”