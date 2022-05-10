TONIGHT: A Special Wish Foundation to grant 1,800th wish to 7-year-old from Dayton area

Caption The Dayton Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation is granting its 1,800th wish tonight to Beckett, a 7-year-old from West Carrollton who is battling cancer. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Caption The Dayton Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation is granting its 1,800th wish tonight to Beckett, a 7-year-old from West Carrollton who is battling cancer. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

This wish is the foundation’s 1,800th wish granted since it was established in 1983.

“We are the only wish granting organization that’s located in the Dayton region and Southwest Ohio,” Seyer said.

He explained that when a child is diagnosed by their specialist they are referred to A Special Wish Foundation. The foundation then sends paperwork to the child’s doctor to certify whether or not the diagnosis is life threatening. After that, the child is asked to give their top three wishes and those are voted on by the foundation’s board of directors.

Seyer said the wishes granted help families in the area reconnect as they go through challenging treatments.

“These families have gone through so much,” Seyer said. “This is where the family really feels the love of the community.”

Beckett’s wish to go to Walt Disney World will include three days at Disney, two days at Universal Studios and one day to do whatever activity he would like, Seyer said. The wish does not come with a required time frame.

For more information about A Special Wish Foundation, click here.