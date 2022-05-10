TONIGHT: A Special Wish Foundation to grant 1,800th wish to 7-year-old from Dayton area

The Dayton Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation is granting its 1,800th wish tonight to Beckett, a 7-year-old from West Carrollton battling cancer.
David Seyer, executive director of A Special Wish Foundation of Dayton and Southwest Ohio, said the foundation is honored and touched to be a positive part of Beckett’s treatment.
The organization is granting Beckett’s wish to go to Walt Disney World tonight at 7 p.m. at Panera Bread, 821 Lyons Road in Washington Township.
“When we do these wish deliveries we want them to be as exciting and fun as possible just so they realize the community came together and everyone does care,” Seyer said.
He explained the wish was made possible by their friends at Panera who sponsored the wish.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
This wish is the foundation’s 1,800th wish granted since it was established in 1983.
“We are the only wish granting organization that’s located in the Dayton region and Southwest Ohio,” Seyer said.
He explained that when a child is diagnosed by their specialist they are referred to A Special Wish Foundation. The foundation then sends paperwork to the child’s doctor to certify whether or not the diagnosis is life threatening. After that, the child is asked to give their top three wishes and those are voted on by the foundation’s board of directors.
Seyer said the wishes granted help families in the area reconnect as they go through challenging treatments.
“These families have gone through so much,” Seyer said. “This is where the family really feels the love of the community.”
Beckett’s wish to go to Walt Disney World will include three days at Disney, two days at Universal Studios and one day to do whatever activity he would like, Seyer said. The wish does not come with a required time frame.
For more information about A Special Wish Foundation, click here.
About the Author