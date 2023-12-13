Top 10 recipes from Holiday Cookie Contest

Here’s a look at our top 10 submitted recipes:

Festive Stuffed Cookie Butter Cookies

Submitted by Dana Tatar of Oakwood

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, cubed

¾ cup brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 ½ cup cake flour

1 ½ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup crushed Speculoos or Biscoff cookies

90-110 mini cinnamon Teddy Grahams for topping

½ cup holiday sprinkles mix (red/white/green)

1 cup cookie butter (Speculoos or Biscoff)

Directions:

First, prepare the cookie butter filling. Take a spoonful of cookie butter and drop it onto parchment paper for a total of 18 dollops. Place them in the freezer while you prepare the cookie dough.

In a mixing bowl, using a handheld or standing mixer with paddle attachment, cream together butter and sugars until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, and mix until well combined. Add vanilla extract and beat for another 30 seconds.

In another bowl, mix together flours, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Sift the dry ingredients into the butter-egg mixture and mix until just combined. Stir in the crushed cookies.

Place the dough in the refrigerator and chill for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Take about ¼ cup dough and roll it into a ball. Use your palm to flatten the dough. Place the frozen cookie butter dollop onto the center of the dough. Take the edges and seal the dough — making sure the cookie butter is completely covered. Place 5-6 Teddy Graham crackers on top of the dough, then roll it in holiday sprinkles.

Repeat until you have a total of 18 cookies. Place cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheets, 9 cookies to a sheet. Bake for 12-14 minutes or until edges start to become golden brown. Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 10-15 minutes.

Peanut Butter Snickerdoodle Cookies

Submitted by Rebekah Lermond of Union

Ingredients:

½ cup unsalted butter, melted halfway

1 cup light brown sugar

1 egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¾ cup creamy peanut butter

1½ cups all purpose flour

¾ teaspoons baking soda

¼ cup Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust (or ¼ cup sugar and ½ tsp cinnamon)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Cream butter and brown sugar together until smooth. Beat in egg, vanilla and peanut butter until completely combined.

In a separate bowl whisk together flour and baking soda. Pour into wet ingredients and mix just until combined without over mixing. Dough will be very soft. Chill dough for at least 15 minutes.

Place Cinnadust or cinnamon and sugar in a bowl. Stir to combine.

Roll 1 inch rounded tablespoons of dough, roll in cinnamon sugar and place 1 inch apart on baking sheet (they don’t spread too much). Bake cookies for 7-8 minutes. Allow to cool on cookie sheet for 5 minutes. Then remove to a wire rack to finish.

Makes 24-30 cookies.

Brown Butter Espresso Chip Cookies

Submitted by Jelena Staub of Oakwood

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

2 ¼ cups all purpose flour

1 tablespoon instant espresso powder

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ cup light brown sugar

½ cup dark brown sugar

⅓ cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

1 ½ cups bittersweet chocolate chunks (Ghirardelli chocolate bars, chopped. Do not substitute chips)

¾ cup toffee bits

flaky salt (Maldon)

Directions:

In a bowl, whisk together the flour, instant espresso, baking soda, and salt.

Place ½ of the butter into a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook the butter until it is a golden brown color and smells nutty and toasted (roughly 5 minutes, do not burn the butter). Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature.

In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the remaining ½ cup of butter, both brown sugars and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the vanilla and the cooled brown butter and whip until light and creamy about 3 minutes. Beat in the egg and the egg yolk and mix for another minute. On low speed, add the flour mixture, beating just until incorporated.

Remove the bowl from the mixer. Use a spatula to fold in the chocolate and toffee. Do not over mix as it will create an unfavorable texture.

Scoop the dough with a 2 tablespoon scoop onto a lined cookie sheet. Cover with plastic wrap. Chill the dough overnight. Chilling overnight (and up to three days) allows the butter to rest and flavors to harmonize.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper. Place the dough onto the cookie sheets and bake 14-16 minutes, or until the cookies begin to brown around the edges, and the centers look set. Don’t over bake.

Once the cookies are out of the oven, sprinkle the top of each cookie with flaky sea salt. Let the cookies cool 10 minutes on the cookie sheet before placing the cookies on a cooling rack to finish the cooling process.

Butterscotch Cheesecake Bars

Submitted by Terry Rich of Dayton

Ingredients:

1 (11 ounce) package butterscotch morsels

⅓ cup butter

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 (14-ounce) can Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 egg

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees (325 degrees if using a glass dish).

Prepare a 13 by 9 inch pan by lining the pan with foil, letting it overhang on each end to easily lift the bars out of the pan for cutting once cooled. Spray the foil with cooking spray or grease the foil.

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter and morsels together until smooth, stir in graham cracker crumbs. Press half the mixture firmly into the bottom of the prepared pan.

In a large mixer bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Beat in the vanilla, egg, and Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk. Mix well. Poor into the prepared pan on top of the graham cracker layer. Top with the remaining graham cracker mixture.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool to room temperature, then chill in the refrigerator before cutting and serving. Refrigerate leftovers.

Chocolate Mint Cookies

Submitted by Greg Smallwood of Waynesville

Ingredients:

¾ cup butter or margarine (1½ sticks)

1 (11.5 oz.) package Ghirardelli semi-sweet chocolate chips (not milk chocolate or cacao)

1½ cups brown sugar

2 tablespoons water

2 eggs

2½ cups all-purpose flour

1¼ teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 box Andes Mints

Directions:

Melt butter or margarine in microwave along with chocolate chips. Stir in brown sugar, eggs and water. Blend well. Mix in dry ingredients. Refrigerate at least two hours (can be refrigerated much longer).

Place walnut sized chunks of cookie dough on cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes. Remove from pan and add an Andes Mint to each cookie. When melted, spread with a knife. Let cool before serving. Baked cookies can be frozen.

Meringue Cookies

Submitted by Mary Hollenkamp Ramey of Lebanon

Ingredients:

3 egg whites from large eggs (or 2 from extra-large eggs)

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

6 tablespoons granulated sugar

candy cane

1 cup chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 225 degrees.

Beat egg whites at medium speed with a hand or stand mixer in a small deep bowl, using the whisk attachment if you have them. When frothy, beat in cream of tartar and increase speed to high. Beat until soft peaks form, then add the sugar a tablespoon at a time while you keep beating at high speed until stiff peaks form (points stand up straight when stopped beaters are lifted).

Fold in one finely crushed candy cane plus chocolate chips gently with spatula.

Drop by spoonfuls onto two cookie sheets either lightly greased or lined with parchment paper or silicone mats. Bake for 1 hour without opening the oven door. Turn oven off and leave oven door closed for 1 hour or up to overnight. Meringues will be crisp throughout. Store in an airtight container with layers separated by wax or parchment paper. These freeze well. Makes about 4 dozen cookies.

Peppermint Chocolate Cookies

Submitted by George Carleton of Butler Township

Ingredients:

3 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 teaspoons peppermint extract

3 cups flour

½ cup cocoa powder

10 oz. milk chocolate chips

10 peppermint starlight candies, crushed

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Unwrap the peppermint candies and crush to tiny pieces.

In a bowl combine the flour and cocoa powder. Whisk together to combine.

In a different large bowl, use a mixer to whip butter on high for 1-2 minutes until fluffy. Add both sugars, baking soda and salt. Mix until thoroughly combined. Add eggs, vanilla extract and peppermint extract. Mix until combined. Gradually add flour and cocoa powder mixture, mixing until just combined with each addition. Sift in crushed peppermint candies and chocolate chips. Stir until combined. Bake for 8-10 minutes.

Santa’s Snickers Surprises

Submitted by Linda Onkst of Greenville

Ingredients:

2 sticks butter (softened)

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup light brown sugar

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 ½ cups all purpose flour (sifted)

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 packages (13oz) Snickers brand miniatures

Directions:

Combine the butter, peanut butter and sugars using a mixer on a medium to low speed until light and fluffy. Slowly add eggs and vanilla until thoroughly combined. Then mix in flour, salt and baking soda. Cover and chill for 2-3 hours.

Unwrap all of the Snickers brand miniatures.

Remove dough from the refrigerator. Divide into 1 tablespoon pieces and flatten. Place a Snickers Brand Miniature in center of each piece of dough. Form the dough into a ball around each Snickers brand miniature. Place on a greased cookie sheet and bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes.

Let cookies cool on baking rack or wax paper. When cool, drizzle with melted chocolate chips, then dust with powder sugar.

Toll House Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

Submitted by Debi Knapp of Huber Heights

Ingredients

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

¾ cup light brown sugar

¾ cup granulated white sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon water

2 eggs

½ cup shortening

1 stick butter, softened

2 cups old fashion oatmeal

1 bag Nestle’s Toll House milk chocolate morsels

½ cup walnuts

Directions:

Mix flour, soda and salt in a small bowl and set aside.

Using a mixer, blend butter and shortening until well combined. Add white and brown sugar until well blended. Add vanilla and water to the mixture. Beat in eggs. Gradually add flour mixture from the small bowl into the larger bowl. Mix well. Add oatmeal. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts with a large spoon until well mixed.

Place a heaping teaspoon of batter on a parchment covered cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes, checking at 10 minutes for doneness.

Transfer to a cooling rack after 2 minutes of taking the cookie sheet out of the oven. Makes between 3 to 4 dozen depending on the size of the cookie.

White Chocolate Dipped Ginger Cookies

Submitted by Kasey Fuqua of Oakwood

Ingredients:

½ cup room temperature butter

2 cups sugar

2 eggs, beaten

½ cup sorghum

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 teaspoons cloves

2 teaspoons ginger

8 oz white chocolate, coarsely chopped

Red or green sprinkles

Directions:

In a medium bowl, sift together 1 cup flour, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves and ginger. Set aside.

Beat butter and sugar together in stand mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add beaten eggs and sorghum. Mix on low until just combined. Add dry ingredients and mix on low. Add 2 more cups of flour gradually, until it forms a dough. You may end up using less.

Roll ping pong size balls and then roll in a bowl of sugar. Place on a baking sheet covered in a silicone baking mat or parchment paper, about two inches apart. Bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

Let cool on pan for 5 minutes, then cool completely on a cooling rack. Heat white chocolate in microwave in 20 second increments until fully melted. Dip half the cookie into the white chocolate. Place on parchment paper. Add red or green sprinkles before chocolate cools.