Troy distillery releases full collection of spirits

A Troy distillery has released its full collection of spirits, which includes four vodkas, two gins and three bourbons.

“The full collection is out, and we’re proud of the product,” said A.M. Scott Distillery President Anthony Scott. “It’s been great to see so many familiar faces stop in, and we’ve met many new customers too. We’re excited about the release, and our team is committed to continually developing new products.”

A.M. Scott Distillery is located at 250 S. Mulberry St. Spirits are sold out of Provisions Co., a retail shop connected to the distillery at 214 S. Mulberry St. Customers can also purchase spirits at the following retail locations:

  • Needler’s Fresh Market in Troy
  • Kroger Liquor Store in Sidney
  • Kroger Liquor Store in Piqua
  • Miami Valley Wine & Spirits in Tipp City
  • Vandalia Carry Out in Vandalia
  • World Wines & Liquor in Mentor
  • Aurora Spirits in Aurora

The full collection of spirits includes Lemon Vodka, Blueberry Vodka, Vanilla Vodka, Six-Times Distilled Vodka, Original Gin, Orange Gin, Scotty’s Single Barrel Bourbon, Scotty’s Small Batch Bourbon and very limited bottles of Scotty’s Barrel Proof Bourbon.

“The Scotty’s Bourbon Whiskey collection is an ode to A.M. Scott Distillery President Anthony Scott’s Grandpa Scotty,” stated a distillery press release. “He was an Air Force Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and Miami County Sheriff. As a way to honor all heroes like Scotty, a portion of every bottle purchase will benefit The Darryl Worley Foundation.”

A.M. Scott Distillery released a select collection of spirits in February.

Provisions Co. is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information or to order bottles online for local pickup, visit www.scottdistillery.com.

