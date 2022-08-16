dayton logo
X

Two businesses team up to offer cookie dough, beer pairing this weekend

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. in Springboro is partnering with Spoonful, an edible cookie dough business with multiple “dough to go” locations in the Miami Valley, to bring a fun take on beer pairings.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Crooked Handle Brewing Co. in Springboro is partnering with Spoonful, an edible cookie dough business with multiple “dough to go” locations in the Miami Valley, to bring a fun take on beer pairings.

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Two local businesses are teaming up once again to offer a cookie dough and beer pairing for their customers this weekend.

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. in Springboro is partnering with Spoonful, an edible cookie dough business with multiple “dough to go” locations in the Miami Valley, to bring a fun take on beer pairings Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21.

“We have been partnering with Spoonful for several years now,” said Kristy Moore, owner and manager at Crooked Handle Brewing Co. “We thought cookie dough was a unique spin on the sweet treat and beer pairings and we are always trying to branch out.”

She noted their previous cookie dough and beer pairing event happened the last weekend of July and was well-received.

ExploreNew restaurant planned at Austin Landing

“We sold out all three days,” Moore said.

This weekend’s event will feature:

- Trinity Haze NIPA paired with Sugar Cookie

- Roadside PB Porter paired with Peanut Butter

- Coconut and Cocoa Nibs BA Stout paired with Brownie Batter

No ticket is needed for the event, but Moore said they are expecting to sell out quickly.

ExploreSpringboro brewery owner elected to Ohio Craft Brewers Association board, plans to open second location in fall

Upcoming events at the taproom include several floral workshops with Stems by Ratasha. More information is available on the brewery’s website.

The taproom, located at 760 N. Main Street in Springboro, is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The kitchen closes at 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information about Crooked Handle Brewing Co., visit www.crookedhandle.com or the brewpub’s Facebook page.

In Other News
1
Moeller Brew Barn to open Friday in Dayton: ‘All of our beers tell a...
2
Porchfest spotlights talent, diversity and community Saturday in St...
3
Best of Dayton: Here is EVERY winner since 2015, including the reigning...
4
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
5
New restaurant planned at Austin Landing

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top