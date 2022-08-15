New restaurant planned at Austin Landing

The Park Grille & Bar, a new restaurant, is in the works at Austin Landing.
The restaurant will reside in the former spot of Bar 145 and Reset Bar, Kim Bowman, property manager at Austin Landing, confirmed on Aug. 15.
According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Kaboom Bros LLC applied for a liquor license on Aug. 10 for The Park Grille & Bar, located at 10259 Penny Lane in Miamisburg.
Bar 145 and Reset Bar closed in Sept. 2020. The venue had an extensive food and drinks menu but was known for its nearly two dozen vintage arcade games such as Pac-Man and Donkey Kong in addition to a half-dozen Nintendo tabletop games, all of which were free for customers to play.
The new restaurant is next to Austin Landing’s 12-screen cinema multiplex and the former Bar Louie, which declared bankruptcy in Jan. 2020.
Last week, Austin Landing welcomed Big Chicken, a fast-casual chicken restaurant founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, to its lineup of places to eat and drink. The Frost Factory, a business serving boozy and non-alcoholic slushies, also has plans to open at Austin Landing.
Austin Landing is described as the “go to” hub for entertainment, shopping and eating in the Cin-Day corridor, according to its website.
Dayton.com will update this story as soon as we learn more.
