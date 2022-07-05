Two Dayton-area restaurants recognized for wine programs

The Grand Award, Wine Spectator’s most prestigious honor, recognized those with 1,000 or more selections. 97 restaurants were honored in this category. Award recipients from all three categories were selected from all 50 states and more than 70 countries and territories.

Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill is a restaurant and retail wine, beer and cigar marketplace. Customers can select their own bottle of wine or beer and take it to their table to enjoy with their meal.

Carvers Steaks & Chops is a steakhouse featuring Midwestern aged steaks that are hand cut daily and broiled at 1800 degrees. The restaurant serves some of the finest and most diverse wines in the Miami Valley.

Both businesses are locally owned.

For more information on the Wine Spectator’s 2022 Restaurant Award Winners, visit www.winespectator.com.