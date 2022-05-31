dayton logo
X

New restaurant, bar to open in July at Xenia golf club

Jasper Kitchen + Bar, a new restaurant and bar offering brick oven fired pizza and much more, is expected to open to the public in July at the Jasper Hills Golf Club in Xenia.

Credit: Submitted Photo

caption arrowCaption
Jasper Kitchen + Bar, a new restaurant and bar offering brick oven fired pizza and much more, is expected to open to the public in July at the Jasper Hills Golf Club in Xenia.

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
24 minutes ago

A new restaurant and bar offering brick oven fired pizza and much more is expected to open to the public in July at the Jasper Hills Golf Club in Xenia.

Jasper Hills Golf Club recently opened this month at 1100 Knollhaven Drive where the former Sebastian Hills Golf Club was located. The original Sebastian Hill Golf Course opened in 2000 and operated until the end of the 2017 season. In 2018, the then-owners put the 165-acre property, 64 golf carts, 28 cruisers and equipment on the market for $1.99 million.

Xenia residents Melissa and Dalton Dodd purchased the property in September 2021 with another couple. Since then, they have been focusing on getting the property back up to par and reconfiguring the 1800s farmhouse that will soon house the restaurant and pro shop. The Dodd family are the sole owners of the restaurant.

Melissa told Dayton.com they envisioned a restaurant from the very beginning.

ExploreNew farmers market to open Thursday in Wright-Dunbar neighborhood

“When we walked into the space, we immediately knew that it could be repurposed in order to house a small, full-service restaurant,” she said. “So, that became a goal of ours to make that space function in a way that would better serve the community and maximize the square footage.”

Jasper Kitchen + Bar will be the first restaurant on the property. Melissa explained the previous golf course only offered a snack bar. She said they are hoping to open the restaurant July 4th weekend.

caption arrowCaption
Jasper Kitchen + Bar, a new restaurant and bar offering brick oven fired pizza and much more, is expected to open to the public in July at the Jasper Hills Golf Club in Xenia.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Jasper Kitchen + Bar, a new restaurant and bar offering brick oven fired pizza and much more, is expected to open to the public in July at the Jasper Hills Golf Club in Xenia.

Credit: Submitted Photo

caption arrowCaption
Jasper Kitchen + Bar, a new restaurant and bar offering brick oven fired pizza and much more, is expected to open to the public in July at the Jasper Hills Golf Club in Xenia.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

“We’re really starting to move forward in a positive direction and I’m really hopeful in another month we should be able to be open to the public,” Melissa said.

Jasper Kitchen + Bar will seat 44 people inside and offer brick oven fired pizzas, salads and sandwiches.

“We do have a bigger plan and vision for what we want to provide, but we do want to start small,” Melissa said.

In the future, they hope to add outdoor seating and breakfast.

Explore‘It’s just time’: Oregon District restaurant for sale after 19 years

The couple does not have experience in the restaurant industry, but Melissa said they saw an opportunity to provide an investment in the community and took it.

“It’s definitely been a learning curve, but we’re up for the challenge,” Melissa said. “Our hearts are really invested in the project.”

She added they are hoping the restaurant will become a place where families come to celebrate special occasions and see their neighbors and friends.

caption arrowCaption
Jasper Kitchen + Bar, a new restaurant and bar offering brick oven fired pizza and much more, is expected to open to the public in July at the Jasper Hills Golf Club in Xenia.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Jasper Kitchen + Bar, a new restaurant and bar offering brick oven fired pizza and much more, is expected to open to the public in July at the Jasper Hills Golf Club in Xenia.

Credit: Submitted Photo

caption arrowCaption
Jasper Kitchen + Bar, a new restaurant and bar offering brick oven fired pizza and much more, is expected to open to the public in July at the Jasper Hills Golf Club in Xenia.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

“We’re just really excited to get to the open and share it with everybody,” Melissa said.

Jasper Kitchen + Bar will be open daily for lunch and dinner. The restaurant is looking to hire front and back of house employees.

For more information, visit www.jasperkitchenandbar.com or the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

In Other News
1
Dayton Society of Artists kick off LGBTQ+ Pride Month with art exhibit
2
WORTH THE DRIVE: Tri-State Antique Market offers vast collectibles this...
3
New farmers market to open Thursday in Wright-Dunbar neighborhood
4
Gyro restaurant in Sugarcreek Twp. to close this weekend
5
SUMMER POOL GUIDE: Where to make a splash in the Dayton area

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top