New restaurant, bar to open in July at Xenia golf club

Jasper Kitchen + Bar will be the first restaurant on the property. Melissa explained the previous golf course only offered a snack bar. She said they are hoping to open the restaurant July 4th weekend.

“We’re really starting to move forward in a positive direction and I’m really hopeful in another month we should be able to be open to the public,” Melissa said.

Jasper Kitchen + Bar will seat 44 people inside and offer brick oven fired pizzas, salads and sandwiches.

“We do have a bigger plan and vision for what we want to provide, but we do want to start small,” Melissa said.

In the future, they hope to add outdoor seating and breakfast.

The couple does not have experience in the restaurant industry, but Melissa said they saw an opportunity to provide an investment in the community and took it.

“It’s definitely been a learning curve, but we’re up for the challenge,” Melissa said. “Our hearts are really invested in the project.”

She added they are hoping the restaurant will become a place where families come to celebrate special occasions and see their neighbors and friends.

“We’re just really excited to get to the open and share it with everybody,” Melissa said.

Jasper Kitchen + Bar will be open daily for lunch and dinner. The restaurant is looking to hire front and back of house employees.

For more information, visit www.jasperkitchenandbar.com or the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram pages.