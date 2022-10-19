Two new restaurants to open next month in Kettering

The 1,400-square-foot space in Kettering is expected to be similar to the other Dayton area Jersey Mike’s locations. Tolliver said construction is wrapping up and they are working on filling crew member and shift leader positions.

Credit: Natalie Jones

“Honestly, at this point, the hiring is pretty difficult,” Tolliver said. “Everybody is looking for help, so getting enough (employees) to open a new store is tough sometimes.”

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,000 locations open and under development nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread – the same recipe it started with in 1956.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to serve the Dayton community,” Tolliver said.

Another restaurant excited to serve the neighborhood is City Barbeque, which will be housed in a space previously occupied by Rapid Fired Pizza.

The 3,460-square-foot building next to Delco Park will feature a drive-thru, outdoor patio and an indoor dining area with an expected capacity of 60 to 70 people, said Kelsey Schottmiller, City Barbeque’s regional marketing manager for Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.

City Barbeque offers a full array of smoked meats, including ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken breast, pulled chicken, turkey breast and sausage. The restaurant chain also has a range of side items and desserts.

“We love our Dayton family (Beavercreek, Miller Lane and Centerville) and the folks here,” Schottmiller said.

City Barbeque, a Columbus-based business, has other Dayton area restaurant locations at 6549 Miller Lane in Dayton, 2330 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek and 5 E. Franklin Street in Centerville.